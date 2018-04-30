He told cops he was helping a sick man on the ground. Cops say this was no good Samaritan

A homeless man is accused of knocking another man unconscious on Stock Island.
Jonathan Christopher Saporito, 31, was arrested on charges of battery, and resisting arrest without violence, around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to the 5700 block of U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys to respond to reports of a fight. When they arrived, they saw a man later identified as Saporito standing over another man, who was repeatedly trying to get up off the ground, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff's spokesman.
Saporito told deputies he was trying to help the man recover from a medical episode. When Monroe County Fire Rescue paramedics arrived, the man said he could not remember what had happened over the previous 20 minutes, Linhardt said.
A witness told deputies he saw Saporito attack the other man.
The man decided he wanted to press charges against Saporito. The resisting arrest charge was added after Saporito repeatedly declined to give deputies his full name, according to Linhardt.
Saporito was booked into county jail on Stock Island, with no bond information available.
