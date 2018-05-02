Florida Keys officials consider alternatives to keeping Juvenile Detention Center open

The Monroe Juvenile Detention Center in the Keys costs taxpayers more than $1 million to keep open, but last year was devoid of youth offenders for more than 70 days.
Nonetheless, state and county officials say they want to keep it open, at least until another local option is found for youths who break the law in the Keys, a problem that is much less severe than in other counties, but is still significant given Monroe's size and resources.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay called the Keys' relatively low juvenile crime rate "a double-edged sword." While deputies and other law enforcement are spared dealing with serious youth crime, Ramsay said he understands the difficulty the state faces to justify keeping the detention center on Stock Island open.
"We just don't want to lose what we have," Ramsay said Wednesday during a meeting with other county officials and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Christina K. Daly at the Marathon City Hall.
In 2017, the center admitted 26 children, Mark Greenwald, director of research and data for DJJ, said during a presentation at the meeting, which was organized by state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo.
Of those detainees, eight were what Greenwald described as "low-risk offenders," eight were at a "moderate-risk" to re-offend," three "moderate-high risk" and seven "high-risk" to commit another crime.
In 2017, there were 72 days when no inmates were in the detention center. Never were there more than four detainees, and that was for 14 days, according to Greenwald's presentation.
Nevertheless, Daly stressed several times during the meeting that DJJ has not decided to close the center.
Vincent Vurro, superintendent of Monroe Juvenile Detention Center, said he supervises 17 full-time staff members, consisting of officers and support staff. The facility has 10 beds.
Most juvenile offenders in the Keys are issued civil citations when they are arrested, unless it is a violent crime or major felony. Those given the citations must abide by certain rules ordered by a judge, depending on their crime. For instance, drug offenders must complete rehabilitation programs, others may have to complete community service, while still others may have to pay restitution for damaging property or stealing.
"It's working down here," Daly said of the juvenile justice system in the Keys.
More than half of the youths who were admitted to the facility last year committed "technical offenses," meaning they violated the terms of their civil citations or they didn't show up for court, Greenwald said.
The average detainee in 2017 had four prior misdemeanors and five prior felonies at the time they were admitted. The most common felonies were armed robbery, burglary and drug offenses.
Despite the lower-than-average incarceration rate at the detention center, Keys officials at the meeting said they want to keep it open rather than send youthful offenders to Miami-Dade County, where Keys youths who are "Baker Acted," or involuntarily committed for mental health evaluation, are currently taken.
"That's very troubling," said Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward. "It's a situation where it's just like a breeding ground for that behavior to continue."
