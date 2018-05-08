He got kicked out of a bar. That's when he really got into trouble, cops say

An Islamorada man who got kicked out of a local bar and restaurant reportedly made matters much worse for himself after he threatened the safety of his arresting deputy, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremy Holloway, 33, was asked to leave Marker 88 restaurant on Sunday by the manager there and not to come back. On his way out, he insulted an employee with a racial slur, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Matthew O'Neill found Holloway on Plantation Boulevard on Plantation Key, where Holloway repeatedly refused to give his correct date of birth and gave a false middle name, according to the sheriff's office. He was also holding someone else's driver's license, Linhardt said.
O'Neill cuffed Holloway and placed him in the backseat of his car. While en route to Plantation Key jail, Holloway said, according to O'Neill, "You're going to have a bad day. I know where you live. I can find out."
He then said he had contacts in the Drug Enforcement Administration who could help him find out where O'Neill lives, Linhardt said.
According to O'Neill, Holloway remained uncooperative and refused to answer questions at the jail.
He faces charges of threatening a law enforcement officer, possessing a fraudulent identification and resisting arrest. He is being held in county jail on a bond of $45,000.
