The price at the pump just nudged up again. How high will gas go?

Gas prices in Florida continue to nudge toward $3 a gallon just in time for those hitting the road on Memorial Day.
As of Monday, the state's average cost for a gallon of fuel was $2.82. That's 52 cents more than this time last year, according to the AAA.
Average retail gasoline prices in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties have risen about 8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Sunday, according to GasBuddy.
Florida's price per gallon is about 10 cents less than the national average, even though price tags for gasoline have already surpassed $3 in 14 states. Experts anticipate drivers seeing an additional increase of 50 cents per gallon by the end of the year.
"On average, it costs $42 for a full tank of gasoline — an increase of $8 from this time last year," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in a statement. "The average family is expected to pay a total of $200 more for gasoline this summer than last year, and $250 more than summer 2016."
The most expensive place to fuel up n Florida? West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.93), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.92) and Pensacola ($2.89).
Most economical areas? Punta Gorda ($2.76), Orlando ($2.76), and Bradenton-Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.77).
Prices have held steady through the past week, yet remain at their highest levels in more than three years.
"Current fundamentals will likely lead gas prices higher before the Memorial Day weekend," said Jenkins said.
