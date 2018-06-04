Air Force pilots refresh their survival training in the Florida Keys

Air Force pilots refresh survival training in Florida Keys Fighter pilots from Homestead Air Reserve Base brushed up on their water survival skills off Key Largo Sunday, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary. David Goodhue Pierre Taylor ×

SHARE COPY LINK Fighter pilots from Homestead Air Reserve Base brushed up on their water survival skills off Key Largo Sunday, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary. David Goodhue Pierre Taylor