Deputies say woman dumped 150 pounds of trash on resort property

Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested a Marathon woman Wednesday who they say dumped about 150 pounds of trash at a local resort property.
A deputy arrived at Coconut Cay Resort at 7196 Overseas Highway around 8:20 p.m. on another call when he saw five full bags of garbage and items like diapers, paper plates, napkins, hair care products and food containers scattered across an area about 12 feet in radius, according to an arrest report.
Deputy Antonio Guieb wrote in his report that the trash was "attracting a large amount of flies."
Guieb and his colleagues also found Amazon packages with the name Mimi Scott on them. When deputies ran the name Mimi Scott through the Sheriff Office's database, the name Mary Ann Scott came back as an alias.
Scott's address was less than 100 feet from where the deputies found the trash, according to Guieb's report.
While Guieb was waiting on results from the database check, Scott came outside her apartment to walk her dog.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Scott on a charge of littering between 15 and 500 pounds. They arrested her on a $2,500 bond.
