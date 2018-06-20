Dylan J. DeFrancisci, port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is shown with 2,000 pounds of cocaine that was hidden on a Haitian freighter on the Miami River, the biggest drug bust in more than a decade, on Wednesday, June 1, 2016.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio joins call for investigation into DEA office in Haiti

June 20, 2018 10:37 AM

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has joined the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in its call for an investigation into the Drug Enforcement Administration's Haiti office following allegations of potential whistle-blower retaliation and mishandling of personnel matters.

"Allegations of whistle-blower retaliation and personnel issues are extremely concerning and, if true, are counterproductive to the DEA’s critical mission in the Caribbean," Rubio said in a letter his office sent on Wednesday to U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

In May, committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, the top Democrat on the committee, wrote to Horowitz asking him to review the allegations. The committee, the letter said, had received information that raised questions about the effectiveness of the DEA's drug investigations in Haiti.

Rubio, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, also brought up drug trafficking investigations in the letter obtained by the Miami Herald.

"Substantial quantities of cocaine and other narcotics bound for Florida are trafficked through Haiti, and the interdiction of these illicit drugs before they reach our shores is imperative," he said. "I urge you to investigate these claims thoroughly and expeditiously."

