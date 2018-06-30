Idaho woman dies snorkeling off Key Largo Saturday

An Idaho woman died snorkeling off Key Largo Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Melinda Loudeneak, 54, of Post Falls, Idaho, lost consciousness diving near Grecian Rocks around 4 p.m., Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, said.
The crew of the Journey charter boat brought her on board, and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and took Loudeneak back to the Port Largo Homeowners Park, performing CPR on the way to the dock.
First responders met the crew at the dock and took Loudeneak to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where she was pronounced dead, Linhardt said.
No foul play is suspected, Linhardt said. Cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Monroe County Medical Examiner''s Office.
