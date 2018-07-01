Coast Guard searching for cruise ship crew member reported overboard near Cuba

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member that went overboard near Cuba.
The Coast Guard said the Norwegian Getaway was 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio around 3:20 p.m. Saturday when the ship told Seventh District Command Center watchstanders that a 33-year-old crew member had been seen going overboard.
An HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane out of Miami began searching about 10 minutes later.
Crews have searched 1,630 square miles so far, the Coast Guard reported on Sunday.
