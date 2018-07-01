The Norwegian Cruise Lines ship Getaway, with hull design by David Le Batard.
Coast Guard searching for cruise ship crew member reported overboard near Cuba

By David J. Neal

July 01, 2018 08:48 AM

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member that went overboard near Cuba.

The Coast Guard said the Norwegian Getaway was 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio around 3:20 p.m. Saturday when the ship told Seventh District Command Center watchstanders that a 33-year-old crew member had been seen going overboard.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane out of Miami began searching about 10 minutes later.

Crews have searched 1,630 square miles so far, the Coast Guard reported on Sunday.



