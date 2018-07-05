Coast Guard medevacs senior citizen off Norweigian Sky cruise ship as it leaves Cuba

A 79-year-old man suffering chest pains was hoisted off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship near Cuba and hustled to Jackson Memorial Hospital Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
According to its itinerary, the Norwegian Sky was a few hours from leaving Havana, Cuba when the ship notified Coast Guard Key West watchstanders that Miguel Negron needed emergency care. An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew out of Coast Guard Air Station Miami got to the ship, then 64 miles southwest of Key West, around 4:45 p.m.
The Sky is scheduled to spend Thursday in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas and return to Miami on Friday morning.
Comments