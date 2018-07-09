They were zip-lining on their honeymoon when they collided. He died, she was injured

An Israeli couple on a honeymoon cruise aboard a Royal Caribbean International ship were involved in a zip-line accident that left one dead in Honduras last week.
According to Honduran newspaper La Prensa, 24-year-old Egael Tishman and 27-year-old Shif Fanken were on a cruise-ship excursion to zip line near West Bay, Roatan, when the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fanken got stuck halfway along the zip line, Roatan Fire Department chief Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa. Tishman came behind her, colliding with her mid-air. The two sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital, where Tishman died overnight, according to the newspaper.
Royal Caribbean spokesman Owen Torres confirmed the accident. The couple were on a seven-day cruise on Allure of the Seas, which departed from Fort Lauderdale on July 1 with stops in Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Costa Maya, Mexico.
"Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guests’ family and friends," Torres said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the couple, and we will continue to do our very best to assist them."
According to La Prensa, Fanken was transported to the U.S. on Friday, and Israeli embassy staff in Guatemala traveled to Honduras to pick up Tishman's body and return it to Israel.
Accidents involving Royal Caribbean cruisers have occurred in the past several months.
In January, a boat carrying 10 tourists from two ships, Celebrity Equinox and Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Seas (both from parent company Royal Caribbean Cruises), sank off the coast of Cozumel. The passengers survived without serious injuries.
In December, a tour-bus accident involving American cruisers from the Celebrity Equinox and Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas killed 12 passengers in Mexico.
Comments