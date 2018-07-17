Former UM quarterback stomped on girlfriend’s throat during attack, report says

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Robert Marve stomped on his ex-girlfriend’s throat during an attack in a Key West hotel room on July 5, according to an arrest warrant filed in Monroe County.
After a night out drinking, Marve became angry when he snatched his girlfriend’s cell phone and saw that another man had messaged her on Instagram, the warrant states.
Marve, 29, of Tampa, was arrested July 13 after Channing Tomes told a Key West police detective that he beat her and caused her to lose consciousness after stomping on her throat.
“Tomes immediately rolled over gasping for air and fighting to breathe,” the warrant states.
The next thing Tomes remembered was waking up the next morning in the bed at La Concha Hotel, 430 Duval St.
The two have known each other for two years and had been dating for four months, police said.
Marve faces a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.
Tomes also has filed a restraining order against Marve. Her petition, filed in Hillsborough Circuit Court, accuses Marve of beating Tomes and tearing off her clothes on the way to his home on or about May 20, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Marve has a hearing set for July 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Plant City Courthouse on the restraining order petition, which is separate from the criminal case.
Marve’s attorney Daniel Fernandez on Monday didn’t return a message seeking comment.
Tomes told police she didn’t report the incident because Marve threatened to kill himself if she did. But her mother, Cristian Tomes, told a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy July 7 that her daughter had been the victim of a battery and was on her way home to Tampa on a flight from Key West in order to get away from Marve.
The deputy told police he saw dark bruises on Channing Tomes’ neck and legs and that her left eye was swollen and bruised. She said she was beaten by Marve when he “lost control,” and when she fell to the ground he stomped on her throat.
The deputy then was told Marve was at the Key West International Airport and about to board the same flight as Tomes. When Tomes learned this, she “became visibly shaken and began to cry,” the warrant states.
Marve, a Tampa native who is listed as the athletic director at Tampa Sports Academy on his arrest docket, started his college football career with the Miami Hurricanes. After sitting out the 2007 season while recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident, he started 11 games in 2008. However, he was also suspended twice that year.
The quarterback transferred to Purdue after the 2008 season and spent his final three years of eligibility with the Boilermakers.
Marve then spent two years in the Canadian Football League playing for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
