Annual lighthouse swim this weekend

Up to 400 individual and relay team swimmers are expected at the fourth annual Swim for Alligator Lighthouse Saturday in oceanside waters off Islamorada.
Individuals and two- and four-person teams have up to seven hours to complete the nine-mile round-trip course. Individuals must show proof of completing a prior 1,650-meter or one-mile swim in 35 minutes or less to compete as an individual.
The event is the brainchild of “Lighthouse” Larry Herlth, an artist who makes metal replicas of lighthouses who decided to swim to the lighthouse to raise awareness of the historic Florida Keys lighthouses. Proceeds provide scholarships for Upper Keys high school students.
The course features an in-water start and a beach finish, ending shoreside at the event’s headquarters, the Moorings Village & Spa resort at 123 Beach Road in Islamorada.
First- through third-place solo and two-person team finishers are to win cash prizes and trophies in male and female divisions overall. Other prizes also are to be awarded in sunset ceremonies to begin at 6 p.m. at the Moorings Village beach.
Registration and check-in are set for 2 to 6 p.m. Friday. Swimmer starts are to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in heats. All racers must exit the water by 3 p.m.
Entry fee is $150 per solo swimmer, $120 per person for two-person teams and $90 per swimmer on four-person relay teams. The field is limited to 400 swimmers. To sign up, go to swimalligatorlight.com.
