Children are the rock of the future’s foundation

As our young ones have ended their summer breaks and begin their journeys back to school, my reflection cannot wander far from this reality. The reality of our precious “young ones,” and their journeys, and how we need to reflect on the enormous responsibility we each have to them.
As Nelson Mandela so eloquently once stated: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” One of my most “treasured” responsibilities as rector here at St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church is to lead Children’s Chapel every Monday during the regular school year. Our little 2 ½- to 5-year-old students from our children’s center certainly bless my day, and often give me many inspirations/thoughts to share with our congregation on Sunday.
These wonderful children fashioned for me a “Prayer Stole” that I place over my shoulders toward the end of our time together each Monday. When I am getting ready to do so, I ask: “What am I about to do?” The response comes back loud and clear, “Putting on the Prayer Stole.” We then allow opportunity for each and every child to bring forth a possible prayer that may be in their heart, or on their mind.
Each of them are so very special — from the goldfish who died last night, to the mom who has a cold, to the grandparent who died and is with God in heaven.
I was especially touched this past spring by one little boy’s special prayer. He wanted to pray, “FOR THE BAD GUYS.” (Out of the mouths of babes.) It was that time of the year when so much was in the media about people attacking and hurting others. This little boy’s prayer reminded me of Jesus’ words in St. Matthew’s Gospel: “I give you thanks and praise my Father, for what you have hidden from the learned and the clever, you have revealed to the merest children.”
Where did this little boy learn what he was able to share with us that day during Children’s Chapel? While there is probably no doubt that such wonderful insight was nurtured in his loving home, I am going to be a little pretentious and say that he very possibly had this insight nurtured within our Episcopal Church’s Children’s Center here at St. James. One of the special components of our Children’s Center is to share the wonderful teachings of our faith each and every day at the Center. I would hope and pray that this nurturing and teaching continues within their homes, and as their families participate in their various faith communities within our area.
We at St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church would like to take this time to invite any interested parents and children to attend a very special Sunday Service this week. (Sunday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.) If you have your own place of worship and service, I would ask you to pray for us in a special way this coming Sunday.
ALL ARE WELCOME! Afterwards, we will have a special Hot Dog Blast. Our young ones will have some special activities, and the parents will meet briefly to give us their ideas about having an ongoing Sunday School at our church. Our children need and deserve this ongoing nurturing/teaching. “Our children are the rock on which our future will be built, our greatest asset as a nation. They will be the leaders of our country, the creators of our national wealth, those who care for and protect our people.” (Nelson Mandela)
The Rev. Tom Graf is pastor of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Islamorada. He can be reached at tomgraf7@gmail.com.
