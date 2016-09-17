Roboturtle

Her name is Lola but she’s not a showgirl. She’s a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle.
And she is the only sea turtle in the world with what’s called a biomimetic prosthetic flipper thanks to some out-of-the-box-thinking college students, according to the Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute. The prosthetic was made to fit Lola and mimic the way her healthy flipper moves.
“Flipper damage is the most common injury in sea turtles and, unfortunately, we see it all the time,” said veterinarian Doug Mader, the chief vet for the Key West Aquarium, where Lola’s lived in 2007. “But with the technology the WPI students developed, this new flipper design will allow this sea turtle, Lola, and other injured turtles to be rehabilitated and live a more normal life. That’s important for the species, especially when the injured turtle is of breeding age.”
Kemp’s ridley turtles are considered endangered. There are believed to be as few as 1,000 breeding females remaining in the world. The turtles have an average life span of 50 years in the wild and are found primarily in the Gulf of Mexico.
WPI says Lola was discovered stranded in 2002 in the gulf with fishing line wrapped around her front right flipper. She was rehabilitated at a rescue center for 11 months and released back into the gulf. But she was stranded again two days later. Several rescue centers and aquariums took care of her and her right flipper was amputated before she was settled at the Key West Aquarium five years later.
WPI students Iok Wong, Samantha Varela, and Vivian Liang contacted the Key West Aquarium last year while researching their senior project, a yearlong team project required of WPI seniors. Students are to demonstrate the application of the skills, methods and knowledge of their discipline to the solution of a specific problem.
Lola’s lack of a flipper was the problem. The students’ work was the solution.
For their project, Wong, Varela and Liang, working with mechanical engineering professors Brian Savilonis and Yuxiang Liu, designed the flipper. They considered various shapes and fabricated several using low-cost silicone and a 3-D printer, and tested them in a wind tunnel. Each student brought his or her own particular skill to the project.
Wong, a mechanical engineering major and aerospace engineering minor, perfected the hydrodynamics of the flipper.
Varela, a biomedical engineering major, designed a way to attach the prosthetic.
Liang, a double major in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering, ensured the design and attachment of the flipper would allow Lola to generate enough force to swim.
Last week, Wong and Varela traveled to Key West to fit Lola with her new flipper. Mader and Greg Gerwin, curator at Key West Aquarium, said Lola adapted to the flipper almost immediately, swimming swiftly and smoothly.
“With her flipper missing, Lola would only swim in circles, which caused her a lot of discomfort during feeding,” Gerwin said. “And it was sad to watch her not moving around much or just sitting at the bottom of the exhibit because sea turtles normally can move so gracefully. Now with her prosthetic, we have hope for Lola.”
“Lola is a very young sea turtle, of breeding age, but with her amputation stressing her remaining limbs, her life expectancy was shortened,” said Wong who, along with Varela and Liang, graduated in May. “Our work focused on Lola but we hope our partners at the Key West Aquarium and other rescue centers will use our design to help other turtles rebound after similar injuries, which may help sustain the population of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.”
Key West Aquarium expects to use Lola’s prosthetic flipper to educate visitors about the plight of turtles and ways human behavior can impact wildlife. They also plan to teach visitors about the application of engineering to help sea turtles like Lola.
