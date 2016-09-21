On the water, off the grid

There’s a lot of talk these days about people living off the grid but it’s mostly just talk. Very few people, especially here in the hot, humid Keys, can completely cut the cord with the electric company.
There is one exception, however. Boaters. Whether anchored offshore or cruising to distant islands, boaters must rely upon on-board batteries or a generator to supply power for refrigerators, fans, even a microwave.
Not Bob Williams, founder and owner of SALT Services Inc. in Marathon, a company that specializes in the installation and maintenance of solar-powered homes and boats. He lives and cruises on a 42-foot sailboat that he has set up with 450 watts of solar-generated power and an additional 400 watts of wind-generated energy.
“I charter for the Boy Scouts in the summer and just recently got back from an eight-week marketing trip to Cuba and the Bahamas,” he said. “After 1,100 miles, we consumed 45 gallons of diesel. I have my solar system set up to support all on-board loads, including refrigeration and a freezer. I also use solar to power a 2000-watt inverter that powers a vacuum and a microwave.”
Inverters convert the DC power that solar panels generate into the AC power that appliances, light bulbs and all the other things we use on a daily basis run on.
That’s why solar panels make so much sense for boaters. Unlike land-based installations where the solar panels run many household systems when the sun is out, the systems on boats are used to charge a bank of batteries. Normally on a boat, whether it’s a power boat or a sailboat, the batteries are charged by the alternator of the engine. Consequently, when they get low the engine must be started if the cruiser is not underway. That’s particularly a problem with sailboats that may not run their engines at sea.
Not so with solar-powered boats.
“All we do with solar is charge the batteries,” Williams said. “We install the biggest bank of house batteries we can and have a separate battery to start the engine.”
This battery bank runs all the systems including the inverter. Williams’ system makes it possible for him to be completely independent of external power sources. If he pulls into a harbor that has no power, it’s no problem.
“On this recent trip, we never had to buy water or fuel, which are always questionable in quality,” he said. “Every morning the batteries were still at 75 percent.”
His boat, as you’d expect from someone who sells and installs solar systems, is quite sophisticated. He even uses his battery bank to run a desalination unit. Now, that’s way off the grid.
“I have a dedicated voltage sensor relay that energizes the eight-gallons-per-hour desalination unit whenever the solar is finished topping off the batteries,” Williams said. “In addition, I have another voltage sensor relay with a timer that turns on an exhaust blower to exhaust all interior humid air in the late afternoon, while pulling in cool, drier air.”
Another advantage of solar panels is their durability and long life. According to Vikram Aggarwal on the EnergySage website, “Solar panels are extremely durable. Most manufacturers test their panels to confirm that they can withstand high winds … and many solar panels are specifically tested to ensure that they can withstand falling hail. Additionally, solar energy systems don’t have moving parts, and they require little to no maintenance.”
Tests and experience have shown that solar panels last about 25 years, which is probably longer than many boats. Though they lose efficiency as they age, the losses are insignificant and at the end of their lives solar panels continue to deliver electricity.
Some off-the-grid boaters also integrate wind power into their renewable energy systems. Williams does also but indicates that wind is not as effective here in the Keys as it is in other places, some of which he sails to.
“The problem with wind power is that uses a mechanical device so it doesn’t have nearly the life expectancy you have with solar,” he observed. “However, it does have a very small footprint. Some boats just don’t have enough acreage for solar so they just put up a pole that’s high enough to take advantage of the wind.”
At our Keys latitude the average wind speed is around 10 miles per hour and most wind generators don’t supply much energy until the average wind speed is 15 miles per hour.
So why solar? It gives boaters the independence they crave. Living and cruising off the grid in this way lives up to the true meaning of the word sustainable.
“My personal philosophy to make everything sustainable is to try to do everything without the engine,” Williams said.
No fuel, no costly electricity, and even no externally provided water. Hard to argue with that.
People who want to contact SALT Services about installing solar panels on their boat should go to the Solar Education Association of the Florida Keys website and search under “Local Resources.” www.seaflkeys.com
