Keys libraries busy with the season

Who says the web has made libraries obsolete? The Monroe County Public Library branches up and down the Keys have plenty of things going on.
Key Largo
The Key Largo library hosts magician Magic Norm for a magic show Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. It’s also hosting a New Year’s party for children ages 6 to 12 on Dec. 31 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. There will be games and more. To reserve a spot, call (305) 451-2396. The library is in Trade Winds Plaza at mile marker 101.04.
Do you have a computer or tablet you are struggling with? Wednesdays at 1 p.m., staff offers one-on-one help. Bring your device in and they will help you conquer the problem. It also has free wi-fi and 12 web-connected computers for public use.
Are you an artist who wants a good space to work in and meet other artists? On Tuesdays from 1 p.m. until about 4, artists bring in something to work on. The community room has tables and lots of space.
On Jan. 14 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. Contra dances are held. You don’t need a partner to participate. Contra is a folk dance made up of long lines of couples. And the Friends of the Library is sponsoring a free concert by the Kennedys, a folk music group, at 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
Islamorada
At the Islamorada library (mile marker 81.8 bayside) a candy-cane hunt continues until Dec. 31.
Staff has hidden paper candy canes all around the library. Just head there and search for them. Leave the candy canes where you find them, just write down the number of each candy cane you find on the paper provided.
There are two age groups, 10 and under and 11 and up. Indicate on your paper which age group you are in. Prizes will be awarded for the most candy canes found in each age group. The winners will be announced on the library website and Facebook.
Marathon
In the Middle Keys, the Friends of the Marathon Library launches its annual free speaker series Jan. 12.
Each Thursday through March 30, various speakers will be talk about their roles in the community in the parish hall of St. Columba Episcopal Church, 451 52nd St. bayside, behind the Panda House restaurant. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet and light refreshments and the talks start at 2. They last about 45 minutes and are followed by a question-and-answer period follows.
This year’s slate is varied, from Upper Keys historians Jerry Wilkinson and Laura Albritton to Key West mystery writer Michael Haskins to Jackson North Medical Center Associate Medical Director of Cardiology Dr. Khalid Minhas and his writer wife Mansura Bashir Minhas talking about Islam.
Big Pine Key
The Big Pine Key library in the Winn-Dixie shopping center at 251 Key Deer Blvd. hosts a Lego club every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. for kids ages 5 and 9. All you have to do is bring your imagination and they supply the Legos.
A quit-smoking group meeting takes place at 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday and last for about two hours. A tobacco treatment specialist from the Florida Keys Area Health Education Center leads the sessions.
Key West
At the Key West library at 700 Fleming St., a plethora of free computer classes is offered in January. Topics are far-ranging, from how to use Macs to iPad/iPhone and tablet basics to creating things using your photos.
For the specific schedule and to reserve a spot, call (305) 292-3595.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
Comments