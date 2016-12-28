Keys ring in the new year

New Year’s Eve revelers in the Florida Keys can welcome 2017 with four offbeat warm-weather takeoffs on New York City’s chilly Times Square ball drop — including the drop of a female impersonator in a super-sized red high heel — as well as fireworks over Keys waters.
As midnight approaches Saturday, thousands of people are expected to greet the new year on Key West’s Duval Street by enjoying an island tradition dubbed the Red Shoe Drop. Drag queen Sushi stars in the festivities, perched in a gigantic red high-heel shoe suspended above the crowds at the Bourbon St. Pub/New Orleans House complex, 724 Duval St.
Seconds before 2017’s arrival Sushi, dressed in a lavish handmade gown, is to be lowered from the balcony of the complex. Live entertainment by female impersonators adds to the frivolity.
Party people on lower Duval Street can watch the drop of a gigantic manmade conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys, to the roof of Sloppy Joe’s Bar, 201 Duval St. Events during the annual Dropping of the Conch Shell are emceed by a rooftop host and feature a countdown to midnight recorded on a huge clock. Live music inside Sloppy Joe’s adds to the enjoyment.
In Key West’s Historic Seaport just before midnight as cannons boom, a pirate wench is to be lowered from the top of the tall ship America 2’s mast, completing her descent as the clock strikes and 2017 begins. The event includes live music by the band Sushi Roll, dancing and festivities at the Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St.
At the Ocean Key Resort & Spa, 0 Duval St. on Key West Harbor, plans call for a huge replica of a Key lime wedge to splash down into a larger-than-life margarita glass on the property’s Sunset Pier. The free event features live entertainment by local favorites the E’Claires and Happy Dog followed by the Robert Albury Band.
Revelers in the Upper Keys’ Islamorada can ring in the new year with midnight fireworks on the Atlantic Ocean beach at Cheeca Lodge & Spa, mile marker 82 oceanside. Attractions include live music, dancing on the beach and a gourmet dinner. Visit cheeca.com or call (305) 517-4447.
At the head of the Keys island chain in Key Largo, a New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza is to illuminate the sky above Blackwater Sound. The display is best viewed at Sundowners, Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill, Señor Frijoles, Cactus Jack’s, the Marriott Key Largo Bay Resort and the Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 103 and 104. Visit keylargofireworks.com.
