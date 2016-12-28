Wiener dogs take over Duval

For dachshunds, their people and everyone who loves tail-wagging fun, Key West should be a doggone good place to be at noon New Year’s Eve.
That’s because about 175 canines and their human companions are expected to gather downtown for the 13th annual Key West Dachshund Walk. The yearly event began as a family-friendly local celebration of the popular long-bodied breed. Word of the pooch procession spread fast and it grew into a tradition.
The wiener walk begins at noon Saturday at Whitehead and Fleming streets. The route, deliberately kept brief in deference to the dogs’ short legs, is to encompass the 400 block of Fleming Street, 500 block of Duval Street and one block of Appelrouth Lane.
Many four-legged participants wear costumes or offbeat accessories. Standouts in the 2015 procession included dogs garbed as wieners in buns, a mobile piñata and a creature carrying a figure of “Star Wars” villain Darth Vader. A supply wagon holds water for thirsty walkers and plastic bags for quick cleanup of any accidents. It also provides transport for pooches that get tired along the way.
The event usually draws a few dachshund wannabes — other breeds. There is no cost to take part in the Dachshund Walk but donations of dog and cat food are requested for the community pet-food pantry operated by the St. Mary Star of the Sea Outreach Mission.
