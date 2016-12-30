Keys state parks plan Jan. 1 free hikes

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free guided hikes will be organized in all 50 states and state parks in the Keys are among them:
▪ Bahia Honda State Park at mile marker 36.8 in the Lower Keys has its hike starting at 10 a.m., meet at the Nature Center. Participation is free but regular park admission applies. For more information call (305) 872-2353.
▪ At John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at mile marker 102.5 oceanside, materials for a bingo game scavenger hunt will be available at the visitor center and aquarium building. Explore the park and identify features to play. Participants can turn in their completed bingo boards for a participation certificate. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ At Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, a park ranger will greet participants at the trailhead at 9 a.m. They will be given supplies for a self-guided exploration of the hardwood hammock. Hours are 9 a..m. to 3 p.m. The park is on County Road 905, half a mile north of the intersection with U.S. 1 at mile marker 106.
