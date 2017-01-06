It’s time for reflection

As I sit to reflect, for those of us who so believe, we are celebrating the ninth day of Christmas. Just three more days before the “”Christmas Season” ends, and we begin Epiphany.
These seasons within many of the Christian churches are meant to help center us and give us a rhythm, a rhythm that is different and distinct from the secular world around us. However, how many of us truly center ourselves and enter into the beauty of this sacred rhythm? How many of us truly prepared ourselves for the remembrance of the birth of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during our season of Advent?
Did this Christmas have a spiritual effect upon our lives? Can we possibly anticipate a “New Awakening.” perhaps an “Epiphany,” as these days and weeks unfold? Praise God…we always have the opportunity to allow Our Lord to be born anew within us and journey forward as “children of the Light” within this world, but with a mission far beyond this world.
As we enter more fully into this New Year of the Lord, 2017, may Our Gracious God help us to always remain focused on what is most important, what is indeed the true meaning for our existence here in this world and as we continue our journey to be united forever with our God.
THE TRUE MEANING
The people rush, they push they scream,
They do not know the life, the dream.
They rush, they hurry. They push and shove,
They do not know, the Prince of love.
The Prince of Peace, the Lord of all,
The one who’s come to catch our fall.
Once the world stopped and listened,
And felt the Lord and all that glistened.
Oh yes, it’s true, I see it now,
It’s not the where, but simply how.
The how one feels when all else turn,
The knowing Christ, the Love you learn.
When all around you push and shove,
You must be brave and feel Christ’s love.
Rev. Thomas Graf 1973
The Rev. Tom Graf is pastor of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Islamorada. He can be reached at tomgraf7@gmail.com.
