Stars come out in the Lower Keys

Amateur and professional astronomers can experience unparalleled viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars in the Lower Florida Keys during the 33rd annual Winter Star Party.
The Southern Cross Astronomical Society spectacle is to take place Feb. 20 to 26 at Camp Wesumkee, a Girl Scout camp at mile marker 34.5 off U.S. 1 on Scout Key. The Lower Keys’ southern location, paired with the region’s relative absence of large-scale artificial lighting at night, create conditions for exceptional viewing.
While it’s more than a month away, registration for the Star Party sells out quickly. To register, go to scas.org.
More than 600 astronomy aficionados from around the world typically participate, attracted by the chance for warm-weather viewing of the Southern Cross and other southern constellations in clear, steady night skies.
In addition to nightly stargazing, Winter Star Party participants can attend lectures and presentations by nationally recognized astronomers and guest speakers including astro-photographer and event director Tim Khan. Participants also can display their skills in photo contests, expand their knowledge in workshops, research and obtain astronomy equipment from on-site vendors, network with fellow astronomy aficionados, get updates on astro-imaging techniques and exchange information and advice relating to the field.
The gathering is hosted by Miami’s Southern Cross Astronomical Society. Founded in 1922, the SCAS is one of the oldest amateur astronomical societies in the Western Hemisphere.
