Briefs & Clubs

Next lecture on Alligator Reef
The third presentation of this year’s “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, is on Wednesday, Jan. 25. “The History and Biodiversity of Alligator Reef,” will be presented by Carlos and Allison Estape, local authors, photographers, fish id instructors, and citizen scientists.
Off Islamorada exists the highest number of fish species scientifically recorded in the Tropical Western Atlantic Ocean. Learn about the unique fish biodiversity and what has changed since the 1969 study of the fishes of Alligator Reef. In addition to facts and beautiful photos of fish life, the Estapes will also share information on the history and artifacts found in these waters from the 1733 Spanish Fleet, the USS Alligator, and Alligator Lighthouse.
The presentation is at the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park’s visitor center, mile marker 102.5, ocean side. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Seating is limited, so it is recommended that visitors arrive on time to be assured of a seat in the auditorium, which is wheelchair accessible. Bring your own cushion for added seating comfort. Temperatures in the auditorium vary and a sweater or light jacket may be desired. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Drinking Liberally to meet
The Upper Keys Drinking Liberally Chapter has resumed its Thursday meetings at 5 p.m. in the back room at Denny's in Key Largo, mile marker 97.6 in the median. All liberals and progressives are invited. Bob Maynard is the host and can be reached at keylargo@drinkingliberally.org. Come on out and meet other liberals.
United Way to honor Carol Greco
On Friday, Jan. 27, United Way of the Florida Keys will celebrate the volunteer work of volunteer Carol Greco at the Community Foundation’s Unsung Hero Luncheon. The Unsung Hero Luncheon serves to honor the dedication of volunteers in the Florida Keys. All Monroe County 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organizations are invited to participate and nominate one individual per organization.
Greco is a paralegal at Vernis and Bowling of the Florida Keys and lives in Key Largo. She is a long time resident of the Keys. Her son, John, is a commercial fisherman. He and his fiancé, Amanda, also live in Key Largo.
“Carol is a tireless volunteer for United Way of the Florida Keys. She attends events throughout the county, giving her time and energy without a second thought,” the United Way said in a statement. “She is always willing to assist with serving meals, setting up before or tearing down after events, or doing anything she can to help further UWFK’s mission. During “Stuff the Bus” school supply season, Carol spends hours helping collect, sort, and distribute school supplies so students throughout the Keys can have access to the educational tools they need to succeed academically.”
Donations to support the work of UWFK and its local nonprofit partner agencies are accepted year-round. If you would like to make a donation, you can access our online giving portal by clicking the "Donate" button at http://www.keysunitedway.org.
Seminar addresses refugee crisis
As part of its ongoing Community and Cultural Education series, the Keys Jewish Community Center (KJCC) is hosting an educational program about the world refugee crisis. Linda Kaplan, an immigration attorney with more than 30 years experience, will present the legal aspects of the refugee crisis and lead the program, which is being presented by the KJCC Tikkun Olam (social justice) committee. Rabbi Richard Agler, the KJCC resident scholar, will discuss the religious aspects of “What is our obligation to the Stranger.” The evening's program will be held in the KJCC Sanctuary on Sunday evening, Jan. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The program will include short films, discussions and Q & A. The topics will include: Definitions of “Refugee,” “Asylum Seeker,” “Internally Displaced Person” and “Migrant,” Myths and Facts of Refugee Resettlement, the U.S. screening process for refugee entry, scope of the refugee crisis, and information about what you can do about the crisis.
The program is free and open to the public. After the program, there will be a light meal in the Social Hall featuring food representing the diversity of the nation’s immigrant experience.
KJCC is located at mile marker 93.1 oceanside in Tavernier. Ample parking is available in the rear.
Safe boating classes
Start the year by attending a two-day boating skills and seamanship program sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Islamorada Flotilla 13-8 in the Upper Keys. The comprehensive class covers a variety of boat safety and handling topics, including navigation, boat safety items and how to avoid damaging our fragile ecosystem.
The course will be held at the History of Diving Museum, 92990 Overseas Highway in Islamorada on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The cost is $45 per person or $70 per couple. Special rates apply for first responders, active and retired military and teachers.
You must be pre-registered to ensure course materials are available by contacting Jim Marcotte at boatclassjim@gmail.com or by calling (850) 291-6985.
Cancer support group meeting
The Mariners Hospital and VNA/Hospice of the Florida Keys Cancer Support Group will meet Thursday, Jan. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., in the hospital’s main conference room, mile marker 91.5.
This group meets the third Thursday of every month and gives participants the opportunity to share their experiences and receive guidance and support. No reservations are required. For questions about the support group, call (305) 434-1100.
Republican Club to meet
The Upper Keys Republican Club holds its annual meeting and election of officers at the Jan. 25 meeting. The club is finalizing arrangements for a special speaker and the executive committee will discuss the results of the annual planning meeting held in January.
The meeting will be held at the Key Largo Civic Club at 209 N. Ocean Drive behind Capital Bank. An opening reception with a cash bar will begin at 5:30 p.m.and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m., followed by an optional dinner offered at $20 per person. RSVP for dinner to Tonia Shusta at antonias@aol.com or to Vicky Fay at vickyfay@terranova.net or (305) 394-1719) by Friday, Jan. 20.
United Way grant applications available
Grant applications will be available online until March 5 on the Unite Way of the Florida Keys’ website: www.keysunitedway.org/apply-united-way-funding. United Way funding supports programs that meet a critical need for working families in Monroe County by providing services in one of our community impact areas:
Access to nutritious food for people in critical need; School-aged, early childhood, or after-care support with an educational or positive behavioral component; Safety net services providing referral and short-term emergency assistance to residents of Monroe County.
Funding will only be considered for nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization; organizations that operate in accordance with written a non-discrimination policy; organizations that show appropriate spending on delivery of services; and those that have completed the application in its entirety. Additional considerations, restrictions, and requirements are available in detail on our website under “Guidelines for 2017 – 2017 Funding.”
United Way will host two community meetings to review the funding application, partnership requirements, and any questions nonprofits or members of the public might have about the community investment process. The first meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2-3 p.m. at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority training room in Marathon, 2798 Overseas Hwy (off 33 Street Bayside). The second will be for on Jan. 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Monroe County School Board room at 241 Trumbo Ave in Key West.
All funding for partnership and in support of nonprofits in the Florida Keys come form donations accepted year-round. If you would like to make a donation, you can access our online giving portal by clicking the “Donate” button at http://www.keysunitedway.org.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planning of the event, call the Lodge and leave your name, phone number and email.
February 3 and 4 is the Women of the Moose annual Rummage Sale. You may drop off any items you have to donate at the Lodge.
February 9 is the Murder Mystery Dinner featuring Chef Wes Brage to benefit Ocean Studies Montessori.
February 10, 11 and 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day Chef Calvin will be making a Rib and Bib by reservation only. This will feature a prime rib and whole Maine lobster dinner for you and your sweetie. Sign up at the Lodge in advance for this great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day early.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
Vote for Mr. Legs
The Mr. Legs contest is back and in full swing. This annual fundraiser is sponsored by the Sigma Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and provides scholarships to Coral Shores High School seniors. This year there are 37 contestants vying for the crown of Mr. Legs 2017. These contestants are sponsored by local businesses throughout the Upper Keys community.
Be on the lookout for the Mr. Legs containers throughout our community. Sigma Omega encourages everyone to vote for your favorite Mr. Legs. The winner will be determined by your cash vote. The more you vote for your favorite contestant, the more will be available for the deserving CSHS seniors in our community. The Mr. Legs contest will run until Feb. 10, so vote early, vote often! Who has the best legs in town? You decide. The contestant with the most funds raised will be crowned Mr. Legs of the Florida Keys for 2017. For additional information or a list of sponsored contestants, email Sigma Omega Sorority at SigmaOmega.keys@gmail.com
Writers group meets Jan. 25
All creative literary artists are invited to the monthly meeting of Latitude 25 Writers, the oldest literary club in the Keys. There are no fees or dues. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Key Largo Library Community Room. The library is located in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza at mile marker 101.4.
The group's objective is to aid budding writers to improve their skills as well as help find publication venues. Our motto is "Leave your ego at the door." For further information call Steve Gibbs at (305) 451-4164.
History of the Civil War in South Florida
Florida Atlantic University archaeologist Sara Ayers-Rigsby is giving a presentation on the role South Florida played in the Civil War. The event is at the Keys History & Discovery Center, located on the grounds of the Islander Resort, mile marker 82.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the presentation starts at 6 p.m. Admission is $25. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling (305) 922-2237. Go to www.keysdiscovery.com for more information.
Art and meditation
The Living Springs Counseling Office is offering art and meditation every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Building, mile marker 92 in Tavernier. Cost is $10 per session. Once in the bank, take the elevator to 201. Call (305) 432-9554 for more information.
This week at the Sailing Club
Sailors and those interested in sailing are welcome to come by the Upper Keys Sailing Club Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for TGIF. Bring a dish to share and spend some quality time with your fellow sailors.
Classes for beginner and intermediate youth sailors will resume in January. Please call Rosa Lamela @ 305-747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org to sign up or get more details on the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
AARP looking for tax helpers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key from Feb. 1 through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
Outdoor concert at the library
The Marathon Branch of Monroe County Public Library is hosting its first free outdoor concert on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Folk-rock duo The Kennedys will perform under the stars on the library’s new outdoor stage in the back garden. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors into the community room.
The Kennedys are both a band and husband and wife; based out of New York, they are in the middle of a tour of Florida. Singer-songwriters Pete and Maura Kennedy have been performing together for 20 years, and some of their musical influences are the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers and the Byrds. For more info about the Kennedys, check out kennedysmusic.com. The Marathon Public Library is at 3251 Overseas Highway, oceanside, Marathon. For more information about this event, call (305) 743-5156.
This week at the Elks
Tonight, the fish fry begins at 6 p.m., and karaoke at 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come sing, dance or just listen to the music. Coming soon this month are two fun events. The Annual Country Party Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Jan. 21. Reservations are necessary to reserve your spot. Call the lodge for more information at (305) 852-1872.
Monday is line dancing. Wednesday is Zumba and shuffleboard. Thursday is meatloaf dinner. Friday is fish fry and karaoke, and Sunday we play bingo. Call the lodge at (305) 852-1872 for any additional information. The lodge is at 92600 Overseas Highway bayside in Tavernier.
Jazz concert at Moka
Melton Mustafa Jr, jazz saxaphone player, composer, producer, and educator is scheduled for a return performanceat the next Live at Moka concert on Friday, Jan. 27, at Cafe Moka in Tavernier. Mustafa will be joined by Tal Cohen on keyboard, Rudolfo Zuniga on drums and Robert Grabowski on bass.
Cafe Moka invites the community to sample their dinner menu of flat-breads, tapas and a unique selection of beer and wine for an evening of jazz. Dinner menu is available at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. Cover is $20 in advance $25 at the door. To make reservations call Café Moka at (305) 453-6271. For more information go to the Live at Moka Facebook page or follow on Instagram. Cafe Moka is located at 91865 Overseas Highway.
Poker Walk for Ralphie
Two fundraisers are coming up to raise money for the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys, the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Florida Keys and the Humane Society. Both events are named for popular bartender Ralph Smith, who died in 2005. The Ralphie Poker Walk is on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. Registration is at Sharkey’s Pub and Galley in Key Largo. Entry fee is $25 for six poker sheets. Stops are at Sharkey’s, Hobo’s Cafe, The Catch, Lazy Lobster and the Caribbean Club. Participants are to wear purple bras.
An event to decorate the bras is on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Bayside Grill at mile marker 99.5 in Key Largo. Entry fee is $20 and includes the decorations, food and live entertainment. Call Kathy Snow at (305) 240-0476 or Kristy Schweiss at (305) 394-2331 for more information.
This week at the Elk’s
Hope everyone has their tickets for the Blues Brothers Show, Dinner and Dance for tomorrow night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge. Also coming on Saturday, Jan. 21, the annual Country Party Dinner Dance. It’s a fun night dancing, but not just country featuring a pulled pork dinner with all the fixings. Call (305) 852-1872 to reserve your ticket. Everyone is welcome.
Monday is line dancing, Tuesday is Yoga Stretch on the Beach, Wednesday is Zumba Gold and Shuffleboard, Thursday is meatloaf, Friday is fish fry and Karaoke, and we have bingo on Sunday. The Lodge opens weekdays 4 to 10 p.m. and weekends noon to 10 p.m. Call (305) 852-1872 for more information. The Lodge is located bayside at mile marker 92.6. Hope to see you there.
Discussing the ‘tree of life’
Tim Collins, a Florida International University biological sciences professor, will discuss the “tree of life” during the next installment of the Ocean Life lecture series, Friday, Jan. 20. There is a 6 p.m. meet and greet, and the lecture begins at 7 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Cultural and Government Center, mile maker 102, bayside. The event is free and open to the public.
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The first event is Jan. 26-29 in Lancaster, Pa. The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
Art Guild of the Purple Isles meeting
The monthly meeting of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Tavernier Elks Lodge, located on the Overseas Highway, mile marker 92.6. There is a a 9:30 a.m. meet-and-greet, and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.
