Winter means it’s cookie time

If it’s January, that means it’s Girl Scouts cookie time.
The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, under which Florida Keys troops fall, started selling cookies Jan. 19 and will do so until Feb. 12. You’ll find the scouts in front of stories with scores of boxes of:
▪ Thin Mints, crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating. Made with natural oil of peppermint.
▪ Samoas: Crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolaty coating.
▪ Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.
▪ Trefoils: Delicate-tasting shortbread that is delightfully simple and satisfying.
▪ Do-si-dos: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling.
▪ Savannah Smiles: Crisp, zesty lemon wedge cookies dusted with powdered sugar.
▪ S’mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.
▪ Toffee-tastic cookie: Rich, buttery cookies packed with golden toffee bits bursting with flavor. Gluten free.
▪ Lemonades: Tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread.
▪ Thanks-A-Lot: Shortbread with fudge.
▪ Trios: Chocolate chipes with peantut butter oatmeal cookie.
The national cookie sale has its roots in 1917 when Girl Scouts in Muskogee, Okla., hit upon the idea to fund their projects by selling cookies they made themselves in their kitchens at home. Other troops took note and the idea of Girl Scouts selling cookies took off.
Of the $2.98 in revenue generated from each box of cookies sold, $2.54 goes directly to the girls in the form of troop proceeds, and girl rewards, the Girl Scouts say.
