Chefs square off in annual classic

While the Key West Food and Wine Festival takes over venues throughout island, the 23rd annual Master Chef’s Classic, also in the Southernmost City, is the huge deal in its own right.
Leading local chefs take part in the culinary competition and tasting set for 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29 overlooking Key West Harbor at the Westin Key West Resort and Marina Pier, 245 Front St.
Chefs will concoct their most creative offerings, competing for top honors in the appetizer, entree and dessert categories. Those attending can taste the dishes and cast people’s choice ballots while official judges determine those most deserving of other awards.
Participating restaurants are Bagatelle, Cupcake Sushi, Latitudes, Bistro 245, the Pier House Resort and Spa, Hot tin Roof, Hotel Key West, 915, the Rooftop Cafe, Better than Sex, Santiago’s Bodega and the culinary programs at Marathon and Key West high schools.
The celebration of cuisine raises money for the Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens, also called the MARC House, a nonprofit agency that provides life services for Florida Keys adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
There are 450 tickets available. Prices begin at $75 per person and groups can reserve tables for four or eight with premium wine. Tickets can be purchased at www.keystix.com. For more, go to masterchefsclassic.com or call (305) 294-9526, Ext. 25.
