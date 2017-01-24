Mid-Life! The Musical

Actors rehearse for Mid-Life! The Crisis Musical. The Key Players production starts Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bay side. Subsequent showings are Feb. 4, a 3 p.m. matinee on Feb. 5, and Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. The show stars Cristal Yellen, Kathy Miller, Kelly Sutter, John Rudolph, Jerry Nussenblatt and Graham Garson. A series of scenes and sketches poke fun at the frustrations of mammograms, love handles, weekend warriors and proctology exams. The cleverly crafted songs celebrate forgetfulness, reading glasses and menopause, but also touch on the sentimental wisdom that the later years afford us. MID-LIFE! is a hilarious romp with an honest humor about the trials and tribulations of the unavoidable aging process. Go to www.thekeyplayers.org for ticket information and more information about the Key Players. They are also on Facebook.
Comments