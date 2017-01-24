Briefs & Clubs

Seminar addresses refugee crisis
As part of its ongoing Community and Cultural Education series, the Keys Jewish Community Center (KJCC) is hosting an educational program about the world refugee crisis. Linda Kaplan, an immigration attorney with more than 30 years experience, will present the legal aspects of the refugee crisis and lead the program, which is being presented by the KJCC Tikkun Olam (social justice) committee. Rabbi Richard Agler, the KJCC resident scholar, will discuss the religious aspects of “What is our obligation to the Stranger.” The evening's program will be held in the KJCC Sanctuary on Sunday evening, Jan. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The program will include short films, discussions and Q & A. The topics will include: Definitions of “Refugee,” “Asylum Seeker,” “Internally Displaced Person” and “Migrant,” Myths and Facts of Refugee Resettlement, the U.S. screening process for refugee entry, scope of the refugee crisis, and information about what you can do about the crisis.
The program is free and open to the public. After the program, there will be a light meal in the Social Hall featuring food representing the diversity of the nation’s immigrant experience.
KJCC is located at mile marker 93.1 oceanside in Tavernier. Ample parking is available in the rear.
Next lecture in series on astronomy
Mike Hughes has been observing the dark skies of the Florida Keys for more than 30 years. His upcoming outdoor presentation, “Down to Earth Astronomy,” offers a unique perspective of the Key Largo night sky. A close grouping of the crescent moon with Mars and Venus, as well as telescopic views of the moon promise a beautiful evening under the stars. This will be the fourth presentation of this season’s “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park.
Join Hughes as he combines mythology with science, nature, and humor to create a view of the night sky that makes sense. This non-smoking outdoor event at the Visitor Center and Aquarium building inside John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is limited to 88 viewers, so it is recommended that visitors arrive on time to be assured a spot. Guests will first meet in the Visitor Center auditorium prior to venturing outside. Bring a flashlight and a folding chair for additional comfort. A sweater or light jacket may also be desired.
The park is located at mile marker 102.5, ocean side, and there is no cost to enter the park for the lecture series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Celebrate the Garden Club’s 65th birthday
The Garden Club of the Upper Keys invites the public to help celebrate its 65th year at its Birthday Bash on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94. Admission is free and all are invited.
In 1952, 10 Upper Keys women formed a club “of civic and cultural advantage to native plant growth in the Keys.” Several years later, the Francis Tracy Garden Center was built, housing many of the activities of the Garden Club of the Upper Keys.
The Birthday Bash will be filled with entertainment and activities, with a secondary theme of Peter Pan and Neverland for children. Like flying to Tinker Bell’s Magical Gardens of Neverland, the event begins with song and dance. A guitarist/vocalist, a singing duo, a dance soloist, and singing drama players will perform at various times throughout the day. More than 25 booths on the property will offer garden plants, orchids, artisans’ items, art, jewelry, homemade goods and more. An additional silent auction will be held with auction items displayed in the Garden Center.
Garden Club members will showcase their birthday-party tablescape designs of decorated birthday tables in a fun, design competition. A group of official judges will view the tables and determine the best in class. The visiting public will also judge the entries and cast their ballots for The People’s Choice Award. Key Largo Floral & Gifts will do a flower arranging demonstration in the Garden Center’s Waldorf Wing at 1 p.m. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
There is also a bake sale inside the center and a raffle for prizes including a fishing trip on the Captain Michael out of Robbie’s Marina, and a foot and hand massage. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance or during the Birthday Bash. The drawing will be held at the end of the bash, and you need not be present to win. For more information, go to www.gardenclubupperkeys.org.
Islamorada trolley tour this Saturday
The next Matecumbe Historical Trust Trolley Tour is Saturday starting at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway starting at 10 a.m. The tours will take approximately one hour. Reservations are recommended due to demand. Tickets may be purchased on site. Adults are $15 a person, children six and under are free.
A staffed tent by MHT volunteers will be at the Islamorada Moose Lodge to provide information, ticket purchase for the tours, books, T-shirts, historic photographs and memorabilia for sale. Join us for a colorful and much acclaimed historical tour featuring 29 Points of Interest on the Islands of Islamorada. Enjoy an enlightening trolley ride through time. Call Barbara Edgar at (305) 393-0940 for more information.
Reading group to discuss Jeff Bezos book
The Key Largo Library reading group will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds shopping center, in the library’s community room. The group will discuss The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the age of Amazon by Brad Stone.
‘Jeff Bezos wasn't content with being a book seller. He wanted Amazon to become the everything store, offering limitless selection and seductive convenience at disruptively low prices. To do so, he developed a corporate culture of relentless ambition and secrecy that's never been cracked. Until now,’ states a group press release.
February Civic Club events
On Saturday, Feb. 4, a breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The meal includes eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and coffee for $6. The public is invited. On Mondays at 9 a.m., Zumba Gold will be held. Also on Mondays, the following games will be played. At 12 p.m., Mahjongg. At 1 p.m., Duplicate Bridge. At 5 p.m., Pinochle. At 6 p.m., the doors will open for those playing Trivia. Around 6:30 p.m., playing of Trivia will begin.
On Tuesdays, exercise will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Pinochle will be played at 12 to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the monthly potluck dinner and business meeting begins at 6 p.m.
On Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Friendship Social will be held. On Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Republican Club meets. On Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Sons and Daughters of Italy meets. On Feb 1 and 15, Texas Hold'em will be played at 7:30 p.m.
United Way grant applications available
Grant applications will be available online until March 5 on the Unite Way of the Florida Keys’ website: www.keysunitedway.org/apply-united-way-funding. United Way funding supports programs that meet a critical need for working families in Monroe County by providing services in one of our community impact areas:
Access to nutritious food for people in critical need; School-aged, early childhood, or after-care support with an educational or positive behavioral component; Safety net services providing referral and short-term emergency assistance to residents of Monroe County.
Funding will only be considered for nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization; organizations that operate in accordance with written a non-discrimination policy; organizations that show appropriate spending on delivery of services; and those that have completed the application in its entirety. Additional considerations, restrictions, and requirements are available in detail on our website under “Guidelines for 2017 – 2017 Funding.”
United Way will host two community meetings to review the funding application, partnership requirements, and any questions nonprofits or members of the public might have about the community investment process. The first meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2-3 p.m. at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority training room in Marathon, 2798 Overseas Hwy (off 33 Street Bayside). The second will be for on Jan. 19 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Monroe County School Board room at 241 Trumbo Ave in Key West.
All funding for partnership and in support of nonprofits in the Florida Keys come form donations accepted year-round. If you would like to make a donation, you can access our online giving portal by clicking the “Donate” button at http://www.keysunitedway.org.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planning of the event, call the Lodge and leave your name, phone number and email.
February 3 and 4 is the Women of the Moose annual Rummage Sale. You may drop off any items you have to donate at the Lodge.
February 9 is the Murder Mystery Dinner featuring Chef Wes Brage to benefit Ocean Studies Montessori.
February 10, 11 and 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day Chef Calvin will be making a Rib and Bib by reservation only. This will feature a prime rib and whole Maine lobster dinner for you and your sweetie. Sign up at the Lodge in advance for this great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day early.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
Vote for Mr. Legs
The Mr. Legs contest is back and in full swing. This annual fundraiser is sponsored by the Sigma Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and provides scholarships to Coral Shores High School seniors. This year there are 37 contestants vying for the crown of Mr. Legs 2017. These contestants are sponsored by local businesses throughout the Upper Keys community.
Be on the lookout for the Mr. Legs containers throughout our community. Sigma Omega encourages everyone to vote for your favorite Mr. Legs. The winner will be determined by your cash vote. The more you vote for your favorite contestant, the more will be available for the deserving CSHS seniors in our community. The Mr. Legs contest will run until Feb. 10, so vote early, vote often! Who has the best legs in town? You decide. The contestant with the most funds raised will be crowned Mr. Legs of the Florida Keys for 2017. For additional information or a list of sponsored contestants, email Sigma Omega Sorority at SigmaOmega.keys@gmail.com.
The Calusa-Keys-Cuba Connection
Keys History & Discovery Center presents The Calusa-Keys-Cuba Connection on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Keys History & Discovery Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., presentation begins at 6 p.m. The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort.
In 1513, when the Calusa of Florida’s Gulf Coast were first visited by Juan Ponce de León, Spanish-speaking Indians that had fled the Caribbean were among them. An expansive, tributary chiefdom, the Calusa governed more than 50 towns, including those of the Keys, from their seat of power at Mound Key. Join archeologist and educator Theresa Schober who has spent decades studying and researching the Calusa Indians and their place on the lands of Florida and the surrounding islands. She will discuss the treaty Pedro Menéndez de Avilés sought with the Calusa chief in 1566 and the period of the eighteenth century when the Keys became a safe haven for remnant Florida tribes and the Spanish, their salvation. Between 1711 and 1760, refugee Calusa and other Florida Indians were evacuated to Havana.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com. The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237.
Artist Dan Lawler to speak at Senior Moments
The next meeting of the Key Largo Library's Senior Moments group will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Library's Community room. The guest speaker will be Dan Lawler, artist. Lawler has been one of the Keys renowned painters for 50 years. Come see some of his local art. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For further information, contact Kathy Gong at (305) 394-4006
Art and meditation
The Living Springs Counseling Office is offering art and meditation every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Building, mile marker 92 in Tavernier. Cost is $10 per session. Once in the bank, take the elevator to 201. Call (305) 432-9554 for more information.
This week at the Sailing Club
Sailors and those interested in sailing are welcome to come by the Upper Keys Sailing Club Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for TGIF. Bring a dish to share and spend some quality time with your fellow sailors.
The Moths are racing at the Upper Keys Sailing Club this weekend. Visit one of the restaurants on Buttonwood Sound for the best viewing. Anyone who would like to visit the club to watch these fascinating boats on Friday or Saturday should call the club ahead at (305) 451-9972 or email our Fleet Captain Sara Kahler at fleetcaptain@upperkeyssailingclub.com for an invitation to visit.
Congratulations to the Winter Series #3 Portsmouth class racers: 1st – Marlyn Hahn on a Hobie Wave, 2nd – Tom Trump on a Force 5, 3rd – Inger Hansen on a Hobie Wave, 4th – Stewart Glegg on a Hobie Wave, and 5th – Jenifer Dermer on a Hobie Wave. Thank you to Race Committee: Mike O'Hara and Dennis Kahler. PHRF racing was cancelled.
Classes for beginner and intermediate youth sailors have resumed. Please call Rosa Lamela @ 305-747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org to sign up for the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program or get more details.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
AARP looking for tax helpers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key from Feb. 1 through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
United Way seeking tax volunteers
United Way of the Florida Keys is looking for volunteers to assist with a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered free to taxpayers with low or moderate incomes. VITA is an IRS program designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. VITA volunteers are trained to ensure low-income families who qualify for the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Dependent Care Credit, or any other relevant credits, receive them appropriately.
The goal of the program is to help families and individuals file their taxes and grow their savings, promoting financial stability in our community. Clients do not pay a fee for these services.Volunteers receive free training on how to prepare a tax return. All volunteers will be IRS certified tax preparers, and will be able to assist taxpayers with simple tax returns.
Contact Loretta Geotis at vita@keysunitedway.org or call (305) 797-1704.
Jazz concert at Moka
Melton Mustafa Jr, jazz saxaphone player, composer, producer, and educator is scheduled for a return performanceat the next Live at Moka concert on Friday, Jan. 27, at Cafe Moka in Tavernier. Mustafa will be joined by Tal Cohen on keyboard, Rudolfo Zuniga on drums and Robert Grabowski on bass.
Cafe Moka invites the community to sample their dinner menu of flat-breads, tapas and a unique selection of beer and wine for an evening of jazz. Dinner menu is available at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m. Cover is $20 in advance $25 at the door. To make reservations call Café Moka at (305) 453-6271. For more information go to the Live at Moka Facebook page or follow on Instagram. Cafe Moka is located at 91865 Overseas Highway.
Poker Walk for Ralphie
Two fundraisers are coming up to raise money for the Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys, the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Florida Keys and the Humane Society. Both events are named for popular bartender Ralph Smith, who died in 2005. The Ralphie Poker Walk is on Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. Registration is at Sharkey’s Pub and Galley in Key Largo. Entry fee is $25 for six poker sheets. Stops are at Sharkey’s, Hobo’s Cafe, The Catch, Lazy Lobster and the Caribbean Club. Participants are to wear purple bras.
Call Kathy Snow at (305) 240-0476 or Kristy Schweiss at (305) 394-2331 for more information.
This week at the Elk’s
Join us tonight and every Friday night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge for the fish fry at 6 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m. The lodge is located at mile marker 92.6 bay side in Tavernier. Call (305) 852-1872 for more information.
Monday is line dance classes. Tuesday is Yoga Stretch on the Beach. Wednesday is Zumba Gold and shuffleboard. Thursday is our meatloaf dinner, and Sunday is bingo. Mark your calendar for a couple of events coming up next month that you will not want to miss: Cruise and Casino Night on Feb. 11, and The Beatleman will entertain with his tribute to the Beatles and their music, which includes dinner and dancing on Feb.18. Reservations will be needed for both. Proceeds benefit Elks Charities. Everyone is welcome. If you are looking for a banquet hall to rent for a wedding, graduation or just a party, call Joyce at (305) 619-2259. Hope to see you at the lodge.
Happy Birthday Brittany Beyer
The Beyer family wishes you a happy 17th on Feb. 1
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The first event is Jan. 26-29 in Lancaster, Pa. The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
Art Guild of the Purple Isles meeting
The monthly meeting of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Tavernier Elks Lodge, located on the Overseas Highway, mile marker 92.6. There is a a 9:30 a.m. meet-and-greet, and the meeting begins at 10 a.m.
‘The Vile Veterinarian’ starts Feb. 9
Old Cutler Community Dinner Theater presents “The Vile Veterinarian…or How Much Is That Doggie with the Widow?” Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, in Palmetto Bay. Tickets are available by calling the church office at (305) 238-8121. The cost for dinner and show is $25 per person.
The play is a rollicking 1890s melodrama set in the town of Woof Creek, Colorado, according to producer-director Kendra Tarnell, a resident of Cutler Bay and head of the drama program at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church. “Life is “ruff” in Woof Creek, and the Nein to Five Pet Store and Hotel is in the doghouse,” said Tarnell. “The gold has run out, and all of the miners have left town, leaving their animals behind.”
The one-act play with two scenes is approximately 60 minutes in length. A candlelight dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.ocpc.org.
