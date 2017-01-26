How to have a successful event in less than 45 minutes

If you are like me, when people ask me to do things five months from now, I’m like a blindfolded monkey in training, nodding eagerly when it hears the word “banana” – even if it means possibly getting zapped during the training. Five months is so far away, it’s a no brainer. I can do anything in five months. Right?
Way back in August, Keynoter’s Joanne Pulis emailed me and said Jane Marter from Marathon Friends of the Library, was trying to contact me about a speaking engagement. I followed through and excitedly agreed to speak at the Marathon Library on Feb, 16, 2017. I am super brave when I think I have a lot of time. Jane could have asked me to plan on performing brain surgery on the President of the United States, and I would have said, “No problem.”
Guess what? It’s the end of January and those 5-6 months has dwindled down quickly. Now I only have approximately 2 ½ weeks before I’m standing in front of a group of my fellow locals who are hoping to be entertained. It makes me feel a little better to think of it as 36,000 minutes instead of 2 ½ weeks, but I’ve grown up since the blindfolded monkey days. This ignorant thought process is where I could get zapped. I know those 36,000 minutes will soon dwindle down to a measly 45 minutes, which is NOT enough time to lose 40 pounds, become a brain surgeon or study up on how to be the best speaker of all time. Where did the time go?
It’s not like I’ve been sitting around, peeling bananas for five months. September through January is always packed with activity around our house. Let’s start with my birthday at the beginning of September. My sister always says to keep birthdays simple and “just make a cake.” She can’t wrap her head around the fact that in my world, birthdays are huge. Because the same parents raised us, I’ve tried to keep most of my personal birthdays sedate, even though I’ve made sure to have a blowout that could rival Mardi Gras for each of my loved ones for their birthdays.
But, after I hit the mid-century age group, I realized being humble was sort of a rip off so I started to expect and do a bit more on my birthdays as well — in other words, this year we went to Kauai and did a night dive with giant manta rays. My sister just shook her head in disgust.
Then, of course for Halloween, while my wise sister turned off all of her lights and hid under her couch so she wouldn’t have to pass out candy, my family was pretty much in charge of the huge Insane Asylum Haunted House at my daughter’s school, Treasure Village Montessori. (Are you starting to see an “over-achiever” issue here?) Thanksgiving was a blast in Colorado. Granted, we only had a small crowd this year, but it included my grandsons. So, for me, it was like a crazy circus of fun that just happened to include turkeys and snowballs.
Next came my daughter’s birthday. If we did a manta ray dive in Kauai for mine, can you imagine how much I celebrated my prized baby’s birthday? Let me just put it this way, my sister didn’t even try to advise me at this point. I’ve been out of control since the day my daughter was born.
This Christmas and New Year’s Eve had to be my favorite in many years in that we stayed home in gorgeous Key Largo and enjoyed manatees rolling and perfect weather and great friends. Everyday I woke up, so happy to be in our own home. Surprisingly, these peaceful minutes were the ones that whipped by too quickly.
Obviously, time always flies over the holidays, but instead of flying like a bird, these 4-5 months have flown faster than a jet breaking the sound barrier.
The good news is I’ve hired a really good visionary, Lizz Smoak. She has kept me on track and has been grinding away, getting my books “out there” and ready for the masses. This means, we will have real books to show people on my very first engagement in 2017. As a writer, this is almost as exciting as the manta ray dive… eh, almost.
Still, I’m no dummy. I’ve raised three girls and know that everything works better with flat out bribery. So, even though my audience will essentially be blindfolded, coming in to see me for the first time, they will be rewarded with bananas. This way they’ll not only have a little nutrition if they come, the bananas will help them remember my name. (Jana rhymes with banana…) I mean, how can an event with free bananas be anything less than successful?
No worries… Jane Marter is calm and collective and thinks like my sister. She’s bringing a Valentine’s cake for everyone. Heck, maybe I could have pulled this off in 45 minutes after all.
Please come and enjoy a few minutes with me – and have a banana and some cake – on Feb. 16 at the Marathon Library at 1:30 p.m. Hope to see you.
Jana Vandelaar has worked as a freelance writer in the Keys with a loving family, fun friends and smelly pups for more than 20 years. Check out her website at www.janavandelaar.com for more books available online or ‘Like’ her Facebook page at JanabananaINK for daily smiles about life as she sees and lives it. If you enjoy her articles, Jana has a book titled, “ONLY IN THE KEYS, Snort-Laughing Stories About Life In The Florida Keys.” This is a fun book full of Jana’s most popular articles written for The Reporter since 2008. It’s available at Randy’s Florida Keys Gifts, MM 102.4 or at Hooked On Books, MM 81.9.
