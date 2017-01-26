Wide variety at 32nd craft show

One of the Keys’ largest craft shows takes over a portion of Key West this weekend.
The 32nd annual Key West Craft Show runs today and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Nearly 100 crafters will be on hand for the show at Caroline and Whitehead streets in Old Town. Sponsored by the Key West Art Center, the show features an array of wares and crafts from all over the United States.
There will be works from home decor in metal and wood to soft-sculpture dolls. Also expect to find clothing, accessories, handbags, ceramics and handmade wood kitchen items. In addition, there will be lots of jewelry for sale, handmade furniture and toys,.
The Key West Art Center sponsors the show as an extension of its support of local arts and to help maintain its historic building at 301 Front St. Admission to the show, which is directed by Lois Songer, is free.
