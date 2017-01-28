It’s war with these pseudo jellyfish

Walking with the dogs along the seashore, I always watch the seagrass for what the tides have brought ashore. The noses are always close to the ground and I need to keep an eye out for any possible yummy tidbits my two rascals might chew on or, even worse, roll in.
Apparently dead fish are especially attractive. So when I start seeing little blue bubbles with pink edges amongst the grass, the leashes get shorter and I really choose my steps. These beautiful-looking things are actually a toxic pseudo jellyfish, the Portuguese Man o’ War.
The Portuguese Man o’ War ranges in length from one to 12 inches and floats on the water’s surface as an elongated blue bubble with a sail on top and a blue to pink fringe on the bottom reaching underwater to form tentacles up to 30 feet long (up to almost 100 feet in large Portuguese Man o’ Wars). It is these tentacles that are armed with nematocysts that will inject a neurotoxin into whatever they come into contact.
The “bubble” floats on the water’s surface and acts as a sail, moving with the wind, tides and currents. The tentacles drag behind, ensnaring plankton and small fish — and occasionally an unwary swimmer or dog. Even when dead, the tentacles are still potent for several hours. The stings burn and if you are sensitive or get caught in several of them, can cause local swelling that can travel to the lymphnodes and start an anaphylactic reaction. And with dogs that like to eat everything or roll in seaweed, that can be a problem.
So what to do if luck is not on your side that day? The recommendation is to first rinse the affected area with warm saltwater. That can be tricky if there are Portuguese Man o’ Wars in the surrounding waters. So the other option or next step is to soak the skin with warm vinegar or dilute ammonia with water (three parts water to one part ammonia). This helps to deactivate any nematocysts that have not discharged their toxins.
At this point, some people shave the affected area with a razor to cut off any remaining nematocysts, though the developing swelling could make this more painful than helpful. After all that, re-rinse with vinegar and then apply hot packs as warm as they can be tolerated to help break down the toxins in the skin. Let the skin rest and then apply a 1 percent hydrocortisone ointment to the area to decrease inflammation and pain.
And somewhere in all that, call your vet. If there are any signs of difficulty breathing or weakness, don’t wait to do all the previous care but bring your pet or person in to see the veterinarian or doctor immediately. Once the patient is stabilized, the hospital staff can perform the treatments on site. Luckily, most of the time there are only a few stingers that are not serious and the pain decreases dramatically after the first few hours.
But with the weather acting more like summer than winter lately and the wind blowing from the southeast, we have been seeing these pseudo-jellyfish wash ashore. So if you are usually only here in the winter and spring and have never seen them before now, that is why. Just scan the shore before stepping into the water and you and your four-legged friends will enjoy a great day at the beach.
Feel free to email questions to drgerry@marathonvet.com or write to her care of the Marathon Veterinary Hospital, 5001 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050.
