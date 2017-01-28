Foundation lauds 96 Keys volunteers

The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys on Friday honored 96 volunteers at nonprofits throughout the Florida Keys at the foundation’s 17th annual Unsung Heroes luncheon at the Marriott Beachside in Key West.
The volunteers of the year, nominated by Monroe County 501(c)3 charitable nonprofits:
▪ QMitch Jones, AIDS Help.
▪ Dotti Clifford, American Cancer Society.
▪ Lois Griffin, American Legion Auxiliary.
▪ Keith Anderson, American Legion Auxiliary 154 Marathon Memorial Unit.
▪ Kathleen Ford, Anchors Aweigh Club.
▪ Jon McIntosh, Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys.
▪ Ralph DePalma, Bahama Village Music Program.
▪ Thomas Marrs, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Keys Area.
▪ Talia Santiago, Cancer Foundation of the Florida Keys.
▪ Leonore Stowe Canon, John H. Reece Scholarship Fund.
▪ Roma Hartley, Christina’s Courage.
▪ Wanda Brock Coldwell Banker Schmitt Charitable Foundation.
▪ Naomi Thomas, Coral City Elks Temple 400.
▪ Georgette Robertson, Cornish Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church.
▪ Rev. Dr. Pam Feeser, DOLPHINS Living Springs Counseling.
▪ Steve Russ, Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe.
▪ Pat Miller, Florida Keys Community College Education Foundation.
▪ Reen Stanhouse, Florida Keys Council of the Arts.
▪ Mary Williams, Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition.
▪ Dick Saylor, Florida Keys History & Discovery Foundation.
▪ James Mantell, Florida Keys Outreach Coalition.
▪ Ken and Cheryl, Thurston Florida Keys SPCA.
▪ Peter Arnow, Friends of The AIDS Memorial.
▪ Prudence Churchill Friends of the Key West Library.
▪ Joe Viana, Fringe Theater of Key West.
▪ Danielle Carson, Good Health Clinic.
▪ Mary Brady, Growing Hope Foundation.
▪ Sherry Read, Guidance Care Center.
▪ Bruce Bush, Habitat for Humanity of Key West & Lower Florida Keys.
▪ Suzy Curry, Habitat for Humanity of the Middle Keys.
▪ Juan Riera, Historic Florida Keys Foundation.
▪ Dr. Sally Bauer, History of Diving Museum.
▪ David Eyer, Impromptu Classical Concerts of Key West.
▪ Chris Ollinger, Key West Area Chief Petty Officers Association.
▪ Mally Weaver, Key West Art Center.
▪ Hugh Johnson, Key West Community Sailing Center.
▪ Cynthia Edwards, Key West Garden Club.
▪ Doug Mack, Key West Literary Seminar.
▪ Joe Liszka (posthumous), Key West Orchid Society.
▪ Lt. Joe Tripp, Key West Police Athletic League.
▪ Sandra Higgs, Key West Rotary Club Foundation.
▪ Kathleen Nowaczyk, Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden.
▪ Joan Sammy, Key West Woman’s Club.
▪ Chelsea Catherine, Key West Writers Guild.
▪ Heidi Golightly, Keys Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
▪ Melson Maxime, Keys to Be the Change.
▪ Deborah Crowe, Kids Come First in the Florida Keys.
▪ Lt. Areaka Jewell, Key West Police Department Love Fund.
▪ George Halloran, Last Stand.
▪ Henry Rosenthal Leadership Monroe County.
▪ Craig and Lynn Wanous, Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County.
▪ Constance Gilbert (posthumous), Lower Keys League of Women Voters.
▪ Mary Slawson, Marathon Wild Bird Center.
▪ David Purdo, Matecumbe Historical Trust.
▪ Fred Marchak, Metropolitan Community Church.
▪ Chris Shultz, Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens.
▪ Mike Puto, Monroe County Education Foundation.
▪ Keith MacDonald, Montessori Children’s School of Key West.
▪ Kehaulani Murray, Navy League Key West Council.
▪ Karl Reutling, Old Island Restoration Foundation.
▪ Audrey Waldman, One Island Family.
▪ Holly Owen, Paradise Ballet Theatre Presenters.
▪ Lisa Van Gilder, Red Barn Theatre.
▪ Maggie Howes, Reef Relief.
▪ Helen Garcia, Samuel’s House.
▪ Susan Mesker (posthumous), Save Our Pines.
▪ William Barry, Schooner Western Union Preservation Society.
▪ Beverly Hanks, Sister Season Fund.
▪ Maxine Makover, South Florida Symphony Orchestra.
▪ Nira Tocco, Southernmost Coconut Castaways.
▪ Alan Teitelbaum, Southernmost Homeless Assistance League.
▪ Mathew “Timmy” Tribou, Southernmost Post 3911 VFW of the U.S.
▪ Pat Hart, Special Olympics Florida Monroe County.
▪ Wynn Steinkamp, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
▪ Gary Schott, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Women.
▪ Raquel Rojas, Star of the Sea Outreach Mission.
▪ Steve Gahan, Sunrise Rotary Foundation of Key West.
▪ Ed Guillory, Tennessee Williams Key West Exhibit.
▪ Colleen Quirk, the Basilica School.
▪ Kalo Clarke and Kim Pederson, the Studios of Key West.
▪ Dawn Messing and Jeff Frost, Tropic Cinema.
▪ Carol Greco, United Way of the Florida Keys.
▪ Debra Butler, Unity of the Keys.
▪ Julio Candelario, U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association.
▪ Heidi Nute, Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Florida Keys.
▪ Mary Lee Singer, Voices for Florida Keys Children.
▪ Michael Gatien, Volunteers of America.
▪ Betty Rubenstein, Waterfront Playhouse.
▪ Sharon Toppino, Wesley House Family Services.
▪ Dempsey Ballard, Womankind.
▪ Marilyn Douthett, Zonta Club of Key West.
▪ Linda DeGinder, Zonta Club of Marathon.
Comments