The past is present

Jack Gossett remembers the first time New World screwworm flies landed in Florida in the late 1950s.
He was a pilot given the task of releasing sterile screwworm flies — the same method being used today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — to eradicate the parasitic larvae from the Sunshine State.
More than 100 million flies have been released in the Florida Keys and Homestead since screwworms were found in endangered Key deer on Big Pine Key in October and then reported on the mainland earlier this month. The sterile flies are placed in release chambers in heavily wooded areas and mate with fertile flies to produce eggs that never hatch.
More than 130 deer in the National Key Deer Refuge have died from the flies, which develop into worms that delve into open wounds the deer have and feed on the flesh. Since the sterile flies were introduced, deer deaths have stabilized.
Six decades ago, boxes full of sterile screwworm flies were being dropped out of planes all over the state and Gossett was in the cockpit of a Cessna 172. Moving from Illinois to Sebring, northwest of Lake Okeechobee, in 1957, the 29-year-old was in charge of releasing flies full-time a year later. A sterile-fly rearing facility was built there and operations began in July 1958.
The reason: Screwworms were found in livestock.
“We’d go up to parts of Georgia and all the way down to the Keys on some of those trips,” Gossett said.
He recalls logging 180 hours in one month dropping sterile screwworm flies back and forth in a grid pattern across the state. A passenger in the plane would load a machine in intervals with boxes full of fly pupae, flies that are ready to emerge as adults from small pods.
“When the box went out of the machine, there was a little hook that allowed it to open. The flies would come out and the boxes would fall down and disintegrate over time,” Gossett said.
Per mile, there would be a designated number of boxes dropped out of the plane and with anywhere from 400 to 440 flies in each box, they were releasing hundreds of thousands each day.
“There was a lot of flying going on,” said Gossett, adding he landed the plane for good in 1959, the same year Florida was declared screwworm fly free by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He now lives in Arizona.
After screwworm was eradicated from Florida, it moved north into Georgia and west to California. The USDA continued the sterile-fly releases until screwworm populations were eliminated from the U.S. in 1966, according to the USDA website.
It would return again over the next 15 years in animals crossing the border from Mexico, at which point the USDA worked with Mexican officials to reduce flies in the country and both were declared free of screwworms in 1991, according to the website.
Screwworm is still found in most South American countries and in five countries in the Caribbean.
