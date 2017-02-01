1.33 billion: That’s a lot of Super Bowl wings

Americans’ consumption of the unofficial staple of Super Bowl Sunday — the chicken wing — is projected to hit 1.33 billion wings, according to a National Chicken Council (yes, that is really a thing) annual report.
The trade group’s 2017 Wing Report, released Jan. 25, estimates that Americans will eat 1.33 billion wings during Super Bowl 51 weekend, as the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Houston. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. The game is on Fox Sports.
“Although we typically like to stick together with ‘feathered’ teams, we’ll keep our projections to wing consumption and not the Super Bowl winner,” said Tom Super, National Chicken Council senior vice president of communications.
The 1.33 billion figure is up 2 percent, or 30 million wings, from 2016’s report and up 6.5 percent, or 80 million wings, from 2015’s report. To visualize how many wings that is.
▪ If 1.33 billion wings were laid end to end, they would stretch from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., almost 80 times.
▪ 1.33 billion wings is enough to circle the Earth almost three times.
▪ Weighing in at about 166.25 million pounds, 1.33 billion wings weigh 338 times more than the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams.
▪ Eating two wings per minute, it would take an NFL player 1,265 years, 80 days, 7 hours and 12 minutes to eat 1.33 billion chicken wings. Or a really long time.
When it comes to levels of chicken-wing consumption, the two competing Super Bowl regions are close.
According to market research firm NPD Group, the Northeastern U.S. — Patriots country — eats 12 percent more wings on average than other U.S. regions while the South — Falcons country — eats 13 percent more.
The National Chicken Council estimates that of the wings eaten during Super Bowl weekend, 75 percent will come from restaurants or food-service outlets and 25 percent from retail grocery stores. Although the vast majority of wings eaten during the Super Bowl are purchased from restaurants, bars or wing and pizza joints, wing sales at grocery stores and supermarkets spike dramatically the week of the Super Bowl. Data shows that consumers stock up the week before, too.
Comments