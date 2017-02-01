Book tells of sailing through traumatic seas

Captain Ana and Captain Bob Donovitch left their day jobs and sailed to the Florida Keys to fulfill their childhood dreams — to live aboard their boat named Selah, and teach others the fine art of sailing.
Their sailing school officially launched in 2010 from their homeport, located ocean-side near Tavernier. A new life on board focused on Mother Nature’s demands — changing
weather, tidal predictions, boat repairs, and ensuring that their customers were safe, happy, and enjoyed learning to cruise.
Many instructional charters later, the sailing team began their fourth booked season of making on-the-water memories with their clients. One October night in 2013 at 7:33 p.m., life as they knew it, was emphatically shattered.
Captain Ana will return this month to the Keys with her recently released book, Selah in the Storm, a true story of Ana and Bob’s quest to fulfill a sailing dream, and their struggles after that fateful night.
“She intimately shares the dissonant whispers we all have inside of us when we face life-threatening winds,” according to a press release on the book.
The plot begins as the two captains set off for a sunset walk on the roadside pathway to a Cuban Cafe for dinner. In the quiet glow of the night, a body flies up in the air; a crumpled man lays lifeless on the coral gravel. An errant jeep stops. Three law enforcement officers appear on the scene. It’s not clear… what did happen that night?
Ana’s book reaches out to those who have struggled in the midst of such a life-changing event. How would you respond when the storms of life crash upon your perfectly scheduled dreams? Their stormy, season reveals the complexity of trauma, medical and legal turmoil, and includes a section of helpful advice and resources on how to support those who are traveling through a traumatic passage.
Captain Ana’s story also appeals to salty sailors and those who love the waters of the sea. Calling all seekers who want to walk away from their mundane existence and pursue a new dream; they will be inspired by Ana and Bob’s courage, perseverance, and faith. Their adventures affirm the beauty and strengths that come from the challenges of ocean living. Selah’s many nautical miles pounded those important life lessons that sustain a lost soul through devastating circumstances.
“The voyage inspires hope, humor, and the realization that no matter what the circumstances, we always have a choice.”
This month, you can meet the captains in person at several local events. Captain Ana will be at the Author’s Corner at the Miami Strictly Sail Boat Show on Feb. 16-18. Show times are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.
She will be leading a book discussion and signing at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21, at Hooked On Books located at 81909 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. Books can be purchased at Hooked On Books before the event beginning February 9. Her book Selah in the Storm is also available at the Key Largo Public Library.
Comments