Clubs & Briefs

Free concert at the library
The Key Largo Library, mile marker 101.4, is hosting a free concert and workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Key Largo Library.
Performing is Futch, who “switches the channels on style with every new song, sung in a limber tenor voice and woven together with the other instruments. His casual way with any audience, coupled with a fierce originality on the lesser known mountain dulcimer, makes each show a one-of-a-kind and good-timing romp. He specializes in the Appalachian Mountain Dulicimer.”
He was awarded the 2016 International Blues Challenge Finalist Winner - "Best Guitarist" Award. His website is www.bingfutch.com.
The Key Largo Library is located in the Publix Tradewinds Shopping Plaza, 101485 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. Phone: (305) 451-2396.
Federation’s annual meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations holds its annual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the Key Largo Library Community Room starting at 7 p.m.
Pete Frezza, a researcher from the Tavernier Audubon Science Center, will give a presentation on the effectiveness of marine zoning on restoring fish populations.
The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be available.
Call Dottie Moses at (305) 451-4831 for more information.
Biggest Losers weight-loss challenge back
The Florida Department of Health is partnering with Bayshore Financial Services, PLC in a weight loss competition. Join the Upper Keys Biggest Loser Challenge, which runs from Feb. 24 to April 21. Registration is $30 per person; all proceeds will go to the top-three male and female winners in separate categories. Call (305) 854-7394 or email Hannah.Padgett@flhealth.gov to join.
Connections Project kicking off
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts is launching its fifth-annual Connections Project road show with a grand opening reception at the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center in Key Largo on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring a vibrant 24-foot mosaic mural created by local artists and art lovers. The reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres is open to the public and sponsored by Royal Furniture.
Once the nearly 400 completed canvases are collected, the monster mosaic is assembled by volunteers and taken on the road from Key Largo to Key West for six art receptions and exhibitions. All receptions run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Exhibits are open during regular business hours of the Arts Council business partner’s locations.
Patrons can also collect art by making a $35 donation for one canvas or a $100 donation for three at any reception or online at www.keysarts.com. Once the road show has ended, donors receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic in the mail. Proceeds benefit Keys’ artists and arts organizations through Arts Council grants, including the Artists in Schools grants, the audience development grant known as ArtReach and Special Projects grants.
Luau benefits Good Health Clinic
A Beach Luau at the Angler House Marina at mile marker 80.5, bay side, benefits the Good Health Clinic, which treats locals without health insurance. The event is Feb. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include food, an open bar, live entertainment and an auction.
Contact Kate at (305) 619-0154 for more information, or email her at kate@thegoodhealthclinic.org. You can also go to the Good Health Clinic’s Facebook page.
Next lecture in series on orchids
The next instalment of the "Delicate Balance of Nature" annual lecture series, is Wednesday, Feb. 8. Sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, this presentation will be "The Million Orchid Project."
South Florida was once a natural orchid paradise, and restoration efforts are underway. Carl E. Lewis, director of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, will discuss the citizen science project to restore native orchids to the local environment, mostly at school landscapes and urban tree plantings in South Florida.
The park is located at mile marker 102.5, ocean side, and there is no cost to enter the park for the lecture series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Celebrate the Garden Club’s 65th birthday
The Garden Club of the Upper Keys invites the public to help celebrate its 65th year at its Birthday Bash on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94. Admission is free and all are invited.
In 1952, 10 Upper Keys women formed a club “of civic and cultural advantage to native plant growth in the Keys.” Several years later, the Francis Tracy Garden Center was built, housing many of the activities of the Garden Club of the Upper Keys.
The Birthday Bash will be filled with entertainment and activities, with a secondary theme of Peter Pan and Neverland for children. Like flying to Tinker Bell’s Magical Gardens of Neverland, the event begins with song and dance. A guitarist/vocalist, a singing duo, a dance soloist, and singing drama players will perform at various times throughout the day. More than 25 booths on the property will offer garden plants, orchids, artisans’ items, art, jewelry, homemade goods and more. An additional silent auction will be held with auction items displayed in the Garden Center.
Garden Club members will showcase their birthday-party tablescape designs of decorated birthday tables in a fun, design competition. A group of official judges will view the tables and determine the best in class. The visiting public will also judge the entries and cast their ballots for The People’s Choice Award. Key Largo Floral & Gifts will do a flower arranging demonstration in the Garden Center’s Waldorf Wing at 1 p.m. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
There is also a bake sale inside the center and a raffle for prizes including a fishing trip on the Captain Michael out of Robbie’s Marina, and a foot and hand massage. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance or during the Birthday Bash. The drawing will be held at the end of the bash, and you need not be present to win. For more information, go to www.gardenclubupperkeys.org.
Garden Club monthly meeting
The Garden Club of the Upper Keys will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94 bayside. The presenter will be
Susan Casey on Plant Propagation and Landscaping.
She will bring her plant expertise from her Casey’s Corner Homestead Nursery. There will also will be an update on Feb. 18 Free Birthday Bash plans. Bring your bag lunch. Visitors are always welcome. Please call Kathy at (305) 519-0135 or email califkmac@comcast.net with questions or more information. Also check out our website at gardenclubupperkeys.org
Islamorada trolley tour this Saturday
The next Matecumbe Historical Trust Trolley Tour is Saturday starting at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway starting at 10 a.m. The tours will take approximately one hour. Reservations are recommended due to demand. Tickets may be purchased on site. Adults are $15 a person, children six and under are free.
A staffed tent by MHT volunteers will be at the Islamorada Moose Lodge to provide information, ticket purchase for the tours, books, T-shirts, historic photographs and memorabilia for sale. Join us for a colorful and much acclaimed historical tour featuring 29 Points of Interest on the Islands of Islamorada. Enjoy an enlightening trolley ride through time. Call Barbara Edgar at (305) 393-0940 for more information.
AARP safe driving class
If you want to save money on your car insurance and are over 50 years of age, then this class is for you. This one day AARP safe driving class is Feb. 22 (Wednesday ) from 9 a.m. until 2ish. You will need to bring a lunch to the Plantation Key Sheriffs Office (down the street from Boardwalk Pizza) 50 High Street.
The class cost $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call Mary Lou at (305) 394-3878.
Reading group to discuss Jeff Bezos book
The Key Largo Library reading group will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds shopping center, in the library’s community room. The group will discuss The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the age of Amazon by Brad Stone.
‘Jeff Bezos wasn't content with being a book seller. He wanted Amazon to become the everything store, offering limitless selection and seductive convenience at disruptively low prices. To do so, he developed a corporate culture of relentless ambition and secrecy that's never been cracked. Until now,’ states a group press release.
February Civic Club events
On Saturday, Feb. 4, a breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The meal includes eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and coffee for $6. The public is invited. On Mondays at 9 a.m., Zumba Gold will be held. Also on Mondays, the following games will be played. At 12 p.m., Mahjongg. At 1 p.m., Duplicate Bridge. At 5 p.m., Pinochle. At 6 p.m., the doors will open for those playing Trivia. Around 6:30 p.m., playing of Trivia will begin.
On Tuesdays, exercise will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Pinochle will be played at 12 to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the monthly potluck dinner and business meeting begins at 6 p.m.
On Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Friendship Social will be held. On Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., the Republican Club meets. On Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the Sons and Daughters of Italy meets. On Feb 1 and 15, Texas Hold'em will be played at 7:30 p.m.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planning of the event, call the Lodge and leave your name, phone number and email.
February 3 and 4 is the Women of the Moose annual Rummage Sale. You may drop off any items you have to donate at the Lodge.
February 9 is the Murder Mystery Dinner featuring Chef Wes Brage to benefit Ocean Studies Montessori.
February 10, 11 and 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day Chef Calvin will be making a Rib and Bib by reservation only. This will feature a prime rib and whole Maine lobster dinner for you and your sweetie. Sign up at the Lodge in advance for this great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day early.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
Vote for Mr. Legs
The Mr. Legs contest is back and in full swing. This annual fundraiser is sponsored by the Sigma Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and provides scholarships to Coral Shores High School seniors. This year there are 37 contestants vying for the crown of Mr. Legs 2017. These contestants are sponsored by local businesses throughout the Upper Keys community.
Be on the lookout for the Mr. Legs containers throughout our community. Sigma Omega encourages everyone to vote for your favorite Mr. Legs. The winner will be determined by your cash vote. The more you vote for your favorite contestant, the more will be available for the deserving CSHS seniors in our community. The Mr. Legs contest will run until Feb. 10, so vote early, vote often! Who has the best legs in town? You decide. The contestant with the most funds raised will be crowned Mr. Legs of the Florida Keys for 2017. For additional information or a list of sponsored contestants, email Sigma Omega Sorority at SigmaOmega.keys@gmail.com.
The Calusa-Keys-Cuba Connection
Keys History & Discovery Center presents The Calusa-Keys-Cuba Connection on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Keys History & Discovery Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., presentation begins at 6 p.m. The Discovery Center is in Islamorada, mile marker 82, located at the Islander Resort.
In 1513, when the Calusa of Florida’s Gulf Coast were first visited by Juan Ponce de León, Spanish-speaking Indians that had fled the Caribbean were among them. An expansive, tributary chiefdom, the Calusa governed more than 50 towns, including those of the Keys, from their seat of power at Mound Key. Join archeologist and educator Theresa Schober who has spent decades studying and researching the Calusa Indians and their place on the lands of Florida and the surrounding islands. She will discuss the treaty Pedro Menéndez de Avilés sought with the Calusa chief in 1566 and the period of the eighteenth century when the Keys became a safe haven for remnant Florida tribes and the Spanish, their salvation. Between 1711 and 1760, refugee Calusa and other Florida Indians were evacuated to Havana.
Cost for non-Discovery Center members is $25 and includes admission to the movie and museum as well as light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Reservations are recommended and can be made at 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com. The center is open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General admission is $12. Admission for seniors is $10 and children 13-under are free. For more information, call (305) 922-2237.
Artist Dan Lawler to speak at Senior Moments
The next meeting of the Key Largo Library's Senior Moments group will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Library's Community room. The guest speaker will be Dan Lawler, artist. Lawler has been one of the Keys renowned painters for 50 years. Come see some of his local art. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For further information, contact Kathy Gong at (305) 394-4006
Art and meditation
The Living Springs Counseling Office is offering art and meditation every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bank of America Building, mile marker 92 in Tavernier. Cost is $10 per session. Once in the bank, take the elevator to 201. Call (305) 432-9554 for more information.
This week at the Sailing Club
Sailors and those interested in sailing are welcome to come by the Upper Keys Sailing Club Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for TGIF. Bring a dish to share and spend some quality time with your fellow sailors.
The Fleet Captain’s Regatta is this weekend. Portsmouth class races are this Saturday, Feb. 4, and the PHRF class races are this Sunday, Feb. 5. Skipper’s meeting is at noon. First Flag is 1 p.m. for both races. The Super Bowl Party for members only is at 6 p.m. with plenty of good food. All club-sponsored races are open to the public. Anyone who would like to enter a boat should call the club at (305)451-9972 or email our Fleet Captain Sara Kahler at fleetcaptain@upperkeyssailingclub.com for more information.
Classes for beginner and intermediate youth sailors have resumed. Please call Rosa Lamela at (305) 747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org to sign up for the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program or get more details.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
United Way Valentine’s Day brunch
The United Way of the Florida Keys will host a Valentine’s Day Jazz Brunch at the Lobster Crawl Bar and Grill, mile marker 70, on Feb. 12.
The brunch will be from 11:30-2 p.m. on Fiesta Key and features live music from a local jazz trio. Tickets are $65 per person or $25 per child and are available on the United Way website: www.keysunitedway.org. The brunch will include an Endless Champagne and a Bloody Mary Bar, cinnamon roll French toast, local hogfish Oscar, smoked salmon platter, scrambled eggs, and more.
Proceeds of the brunch will benefit UWFK food, education, and safety net programs which helped provide food, education, safety net services for over 25,000 people in the past year.
Classical music concerts
A trio of classical musicians is coming to perform in Marathon on Monday, Feb. 6, and in Islamorada on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Each award-winning artist has performed internationally in venues as famous as Carnegie Hall, soloed with groups as legendary as the Boston Pops, and none is over 18 years old. This will be the Florida Keys Concert Association's first ever teen-aged trio.
Some patrons will recall that Andrea Ye first performed on piano here six years ago. Today, at 18, she will accompany Aubree Oliverson, also 18, an accomplished violinist and composer recently named a U.S Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and Zlatomir Fung, 17, the group's outstanding cellist. Each will perform solo in addition to collaborating in a program that includes modern composers and sonatas by Schubert and D'vorák.
The Marathon concert takes place at San Pablo Church, mile marker 53, and the Islamorada performance is at Island Community Church, mile merker 83.3, Gulf-side. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $30 each, are available online at www.FloridaKeysConcerts.com or at the door. For more information, call (305) 240-1000 in Islamorada or (800) 324-6982 in Marathon.
AARP looking for tax volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key from Feb. 1 through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
United Way seeking tax volunteers
United Way of the Florida Keys is looking for volunteers to assist with a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered free to taxpayers with low or moderate incomes. VITA is an IRS program designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. VITA volunteers are trained to ensure low-income families who qualify for the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Dependent Care Credit, or any other relevant credits, receive them appropriately.
The goal of the program is to help families and individuals file their taxes and grow their savings, promoting financial stability in our community. Clients do not pay a fee for these services.Volunteers receive free training on how to prepare a tax return. All volunteers will be IRS certified tax preparers, and will be able to assist taxpayers with simple tax returns.
Contact Loretta Geotis at vita@keysunitedway.org or call (305) 797-1704.
This week at the Elk’s
Join us tonight and every Friday night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge for the fish fry at 6 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m. The lodge is located at mile marker 92.6 bay side in Tavernier. Call (305) 852-1872 for more information. The First Sunday of the month breakfast buffet will be served on the patio Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. till gone. Made to order omlettes, scramble eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy plus more will be served. Bring a dish to share for the Super Bowl Party. For more information, call (305) 852-1872.
Monday is line dance classes. Tuesday is Yoga SThe First Sunday of the month Breakfast Buffet will be served on the patio Sunday beginning at 10 AM till gone. Made to order omlettes, scramble eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy plus more.tretch on the Beach. Wednesday is Zumba Gold and shuffleboard. Thursday is our meatloaf dinner, and Sunday is bingo. Mark your calendar for a couple of events coming up next month that you will not want to miss: Cruise and Casino Night on Feb. 11, and The Beatleman will entertain with his tribute to the Beatles and their music, which includes dinner and dancing on Feb.18. Reservations will be needed for both. Proceeds benefit Elks Charities. Everyone is welcome. If you are looking for a banquet hall to rent for a wedding, graduation or just a party, call Joyce at (305) 619-2259. Hope to see you at the lodge.
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The first event is Jan. 26-29 in Lancaster, Pa. The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
‘The Vile Veterinarian’ starts Feb. 9
Old Cutler Community Dinner Theater presents “The Vile Veterinarian…or How Much Is That Doggie with the Widow?” Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, in Palmetto Bay. Tickets are available by calling the church office at (305) 238-8121. The cost for dinner and show is $25 per person.
The play is a rollicking 1890s melodrama set in the town of Woof Creek, Colorado, according to producer-director Kendra Tarnell, a resident of Cutler Bay and head of the drama program at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church. “Life is “ruff” in Woof Creek, and the Nein to Five Pet Store and Hotel is in the doghouse,” said Tarnell. “The gold has run out, and all of the miners have left town, leaving their animals behind.”
The one-act play with two scenes is approximately 60 minutes in length. A candlelight dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 8 p.m. For more information, go to www.ocpc.org.
