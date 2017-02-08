Guitarist Muriel Anderson comes to Key Largo

One of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarist and harp-guitarist, Muriel Anderson returns in concert on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Murray Nelson Center Auditorium, mile marker 102, Key Largo.
The concert is produced by ICE, and admission is $20 at the door, with children 12 and under free.
“Muriel is one of the very few world-class musicians equally at home with classical, bluegrass, pop-jazz and international music, all favorites of our knowledgeable Keys fans,” said David Feder, president of ICE. “Muriel Anderson’s new audio-visual show, Wonderlust, is a must-see as well as a must-hear!”
Anderson’s performance will be highlighted by a backdrop of stunning visuals by celebrated photo-artist Bryan Allen. The first woman to win the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Muriel has performed with country legend Chet Atkins, jazz great Les Paul, and continues to thrill audiences with her unique and joyous style.
Currently named by Guitar World magazine as one of the “eight most amazing female acoustic players,” Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Her recent CD “Nightlight Daylight” has already won 11 national awards. She has performed/recorded with Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Victor Wooten and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra.
“Just one hell of a great player …a great personality …the way she plays it like we all wish to play,” said guitar master Les Paul. Chet Atkin call her a “great guitarist.”
For more information, go to the ICE website: keysice.com.
