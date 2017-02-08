Briefs & Clubs

Biggest Losers weight-loss challenge back
The Florida Department of Health is partnering with Bayshore Financial Services, PLC in a weight loss competition. Join the Upper Keys Biggest Loser Challenge, which runs from Feb. 24 to April 21. Registration is $30 per person; all proceeds will go to the top-three male and female winners in separate categories. Call (305) 854-7394 or email Hannah.Padgett@flhealth.gov to join.
Luau benefits Good Health Clinic
A Beach Luau at the Angler House Marina at mile marker 80.5, bay side, benefits the Good Health Clinic, which treats locals without health insurance. The event is Feb. 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include food, an open bar, live entertainment and an auction.
Contact Kate at (305) 619-0154 for more information, or email her at kate@thegoodhealthclinic.org. You can also go to the Good Health Clinic’s Facebook page.
Hear about Marathon’s history
The Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys’ February 2017 history program is a presentation on the History of Marathon given by Jerry Wilkinson. The presentation is based on Jerry’s new book for the Images of America series, Marathon: The Middle Keys. Copies of the book will be available at the meeting.
The program will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Key Largo Library Community Room at mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza. The public is encouraged to attend. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Wilkinson at (305) 896-6526.
Wild Orchid Man to speak
A film premiere and an evening with the director and producer of “The Wild Orchid Man in the Ghost Orchid Swamp” documentary is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Murray Nelson Government and Cultural Center, mile marker 102, bay side. The event is hosted by the Florida Keys Orchid, Fern & Bromeliad Society. Everyone is invited to enjoy a meet-and-greet starting at 6 p.m. A question and answer session will follow the film. This film crew has also been to Machu Picchu and other parts of the world in search of orchids. A $5 donation is requested.
Mathmetician to discuss the reef
The 6th presentation of the 26th annual “Delicate Balance of Nature” lecture series, sponsored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Guest lecturer Laurie Brooks, a Florida Park Service volunteer, presents “Math, Art, and the Coral Reef,” a mathematician’s view of the coral reef and how an artist illustrates the mathematics of nature.
Brooks, an engaging speaker with a background in education, engineering, and mathematics, will also show examples of how the art of crochet is used to model both reefs and mathematical concepts.
The park is located at mile marker 102.5, ocean side, and there is no cost to enter the park for the lecture series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the lecture begins at 7:30. Please help us to accommodate those who are chemically sensitive by not wearing fragrances and other scented products. Contact Elena Muratori, Park Services specialist, at (305) 451-1202. For more information on Florida’s state parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
Garden Club monthly meeting
The Garden Club of the Upper Keys will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94 bayside. The presenter will be
Susan Casey on Plant Propagation and Landscaping.
She will bring her plant expertise from her Casey’s Corner Homestead Nursery. There will also will be an update on Feb. 18 Free Birthday Bash plans. Bring your bag lunch. Visitors are always welcome. Please call Kathy at (305) 519-0135 or email califkmac@comcast.net with questions or more information. Also check out our website at gardenclubupperkeys.org
Celebrate the Garden Club’s 65th birthday
The Garden Club of the Upper Keys invites the public to help celebrate its 65th year at its Birthday Bash on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Francis Tracy Garden Center, mile marker 94. Admission is free and all are invited.
In 1952, 10 Upper Keys women formed a club “of civic and cultural advantage to native plant growth in the Keys.” Several years later, the Francis Tracy Garden Center was built, housing many of the activities of the Garden Club of the Upper Keys.
The Birthday Bash will be filled with entertainment and activities, with a secondary theme of Peter Pan and Neverland for children. Like flying to Tinker Bell’s Magical Gardens of Neverland, the event begins with song and dance. A guitarist/vocalist, a singing duo, a dance soloist, and singing drama players will perform at various times throughout the day. More than 25 booths on the property will offer garden plants, orchids, artisans’ items, art, jewelry, homemade goods and more. An additional silent auction will be held with auction items displayed in the Garden Center.
Garden Club members will showcase their birthday-party tablescape designs of decorated birthday tables in a fun, design competition. A group of official judges will view the tables and determine the best in class. The visiting public will also judge the entries and cast their ballots for The People’s Choice Award. Key Largo Floral & Gifts will do a flower arranging demonstration in the Garden Center’s Waldorf Wing at 1 p.m. Seating is limited and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
There is also a bake sale inside the center and a raffle for prizes including a fishing trip on the Captain Michael out of Robbie’s Marina, and a foot and hand massage. Raffle tickets may be purchased in advance or during the Birthday Bash. The drawing will be held at the end of the bash, and you need not be present to win. For more information, go to www.gardenclubupperkeys.org.
Islamorada trolley tour this Saturday
The next Matecumbe Historical Trust Trolley Tour is Saturday starting at the Islamorada Moose Lodge, 81573 Old Highway starting at 10 a.m. The tours will take approximately one hour. Reservations are recommended due to demand. Tickets may be purchased on site. Adults are $15 a person, children six and under are free.
A staffed tent by MHT volunteers will be at the Islamorada Moose Lodge to provide information, ticket purchase for the tours, books, T-shirts, historic photographs and memorabilia for sale. Join us for a colorful and much acclaimed historical tour featuring 29 Points of Interest on the Islands of Islamorada. Enjoy an enlightening trolley ride through time. Call Barbara Edgar at (305) 393-0940 for more information.
AARP safe driving class
If you want to save money on your car insurance and are over 50 years of age, then this class is for you. This one day AARP safe driving class is Feb. 22 (Wednesday ) from 9 a.m. until 2ish. You will need to bring a lunch to the Plantation Key Sheriffs Office (down the street from Boardwalk Pizza) 50 High Street.
The class cost $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Call Mary Lou at (305) 394-3878.
Reading group to discuss Jeff Bezos book
The Key Largo Library reading group will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds shopping center, in the library’s community room. The group will discuss The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the age of Amazon by Brad Stone.
‘Jeff Bezos wasn't content with being a book seller. He wanted Amazon to become the everything store, offering limitless selection and seductive convenience at disruptively low prices. To do so, he developed a corporate culture of relentless ambition and secrecy that's never been cracked. Until now,’ states a group press release.
Islamorada Moose Lodge happening
The Moose Lodge is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Join us for happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. daily. Chef Calvin if now cooking up a steak and eggs combo along with all the usual items.
The Islamorada Seafood Festival and Art Show will be held March 19. Entry forms will be ready soon at the Lodge for Vendors of Fine Art and Seafood dishes. If you would like to volunteer to help with the planning of the event, call the Lodge and leave your name, phone number and email.
February 10, 11 and 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day Chef Calvin will be making a Rib and Bib by reservation only. This will feature a prime rib and whole Maine lobster dinner for you and your sweetie. Sign up at the Lodge in advance for this great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day early.
Monday is Poker starting at 6 p.m.. Tuesdays join us for our special card game. Wednesday is burgers, beer and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m., the lodge will offer a choice of hamburgers along with parmesan French fries and pickle spear for $12, appetizer trio for $14 and three other featured dinners of the week.
Try Chef Calvin’s new appetizers — French onion soup, spinach and artichoke dip, smoked fish spread and our new gucci garden pizza. Also available for the kids are chicken finger and grilled chicken strip baskets. You can also bring your own catch. Call the lodge for the featured dinner menu at (305) 664-8120 to make reservations. Saturday and Sunday Chef Calvin’s new football menu is available all day each day.
We have the NFL and NCAA football packages for watching your favorite teams. Check us out on Face book at Islamorada Moose Lodge.
Vote for Mr. Legs
The Mr. Legs contest is back and in full swing. This annual fundraiser is sponsored by the Sigma Omega chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and provides scholarships to Coral Shores High School seniors. This year there are 37 contestants vying for the crown of Mr. Legs 2017. These contestants are sponsored by local businesses throughout the Upper Keys community.
Be on the lookout for the Mr. Legs containers throughout our community. Sigma Omega encourages everyone to vote for your favorite Mr. Legs. The winner will be determined by your cash vote. The more you vote for your favorite contestant, the more will be available for the deserving CSHS seniors in our community. The Mr. Legs contest will run until Feb. 10, so vote early, vote often! Who has the best legs in town? You decide. The contestant with the most funds raised will be crowned Mr. Legs of the Florida Keys for 2017. For additional information or a list of sponsored contestants, email Sigma Omega Sorority at SigmaOmega.keys@gmail.com.
Talk on White House china
The history of White House china and anecdotes about some White House chefs are on tap Saturday, Feb 11, at 10:45 a.m. at the meeting of the Florida Keys Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Marathon. Chapter member, Kerry Bonos, will “dish” and give the full scoop. The public is invited to the meeting and luncheon at Key Colony Inn, 700 East Ocean Dr. in Key Colony Beach, mile marker 50.
Florida Keys Chapter members are to bring any of the following for Veterans’ Buddy Bags: wash cloths, small mouthwash (non-alcoholic), small deodorant (for men), decks of cards, 16-ounce cups (red or blue) or toothpaste (4.7 oz. preferred).
The Florida Keys DAR meets seven times a year usually at the Florida Keys Steak and Lobster House at mile marker 48 bayside. To reserve a spot, email flkeysdar@gmail.com or call Gloria at (443) 631-2551.
Progressive drinking group meetings
The Key Largo Chapter of Drinking Liberally will meet every third Thursday at Denny's at 5 p.m. to exchange ideas on how to deal with current issues. Denny's is located at mile marker 97.6 in the median. For more information, contact Bob Maynard at keylargo@drinkingliberally.org
This week at the Sailing Club
Sailors and those interested in sailing are welcome to come by the Upper Keys Sailing Club Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for TGIF. Bring a dish to share and spend some quality time with your fellow sailors.
The 8th Annual Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Championship Buccaneer Blast Regatta sets sail Feb. 11 and 12 at the Upper Keys Sailing Club. More than 100 optimist sailors ages 8 through 14 from all over Florida will be racing on Buttonwood Sound during the two-day event. For more information please contact Rosa Lamela at (305) 747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org.
Classes for beginner and intermediate youth sailors have resumed. Please call Rosa Lamela at (305) 747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org to sign up for the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program or get more details.
To learn more about the Upper Keys Sailing Club, visit www.upperkeyssailingclub.com or join us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Upper-Keys-Sailing-Club/159436667412731 or email our vice commodore at vicecommodore@upperkeyssailingclub.com. You are invited to stop by the club at 100 Ocean Bay Drive (mile marker 100 bayside) any Friday for TGIF starting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about club activities and possibly apply for membership.
Mariners hosting health fair
There’s something for everyone in the family at the Mariners Hospital Family Health & Wellness Fair, taking place Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m.-12 noon, on the hospital campus. Take advantage of free health screenings, including cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body composition, osteoporosis, and more. Enjoy one-on-one conversations with professionals from Mariners Hospital and other health-related organizations, and even take a tour of the hyperbaric chamber.
In addition to educational opportunities for the kids, there will be face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, a fire rescue truck display, music, games, healthy snacks, and treats. For more information, call (305) 434-3000.
United Way Valentine’s Day brunch
The United Way of the Florida Keys will host a Valentine’s Day Jazz Brunch at the Lobster Crawl Bar and Grill, mile marker 70, on Feb. 12.
The brunch will be from 11:30-2 p.m. on Fiesta Key and features live music from a local jazz trio. Tickets are $65 per person or $25 per child and are available on the United Way website: www.keysunitedway.org. The brunch will include an Endless Champagne and a Bloody Mary Bar, cinnamon roll French toast, local hogfish Oscar, smoked salmon platter, scrambled eggs, and more.
Proceeds of the brunch will benefit UWFK food, education, and safety net programs which helped provide food, education, safety net services for over 25,000 people in the past year.
AARP looking for tax volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers to help people file their federal income tax returns. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. You do not need to be an AARP member or retiree to volunteer.
Volunteers receive both online and classroom tax training (good computer skills and tax preparation experience are essential) and may be reimbursed for qualified expenses such as mileage. Once certified, they help customers one day a week at neighborhood tax sites in Key Largo, Marathon and Big Pine Key from Feb. 1 through April 15. Last year AARP Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 600 taxpayers in Monroe County.
For more information about joining the Tax-Aide team, please call Edie Korotkin at (305) 849-6948.
Seniors to hear about coping with grief
The next meeting of the Key Largo Library's Senior Moments group will be Monday, Feb. 27,, at 10:30 a.m. in the Key Largo Library's Community room, mile marker 101.4 in the Tradewinds Shopping Plaza. The guest speaker is Carol Schweitzer. She will discuss how grief is process not an event. All are welcome and light refreshments will be served. For further information call Kathy Gong at (305) 394-4006
United Way seeking tax volunteers
United Way of the Florida Keys is looking for volunteers to assist with a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offered free to taxpayers with low or moderate incomes. VITA is an IRS program designed to help qualified taxpayers complete their annual tax returns at no cost. VITA volunteers are trained to ensure low-income families who qualify for the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Education Credits, Dependent Care Credit, or any other relevant credits, receive them appropriately.
The goal of the program is to help families and individuals file their taxes and grow their savings, promoting financial stability in our community. Clients do not pay a fee for these services.Volunteers receive free training on how to prepare a tax return. All volunteers will be IRS certified tax preparers, and will be able to assist taxpayers with simple tax returns.
Contact Loretta Geotis at vita@keysunitedway.org or call (305) 797-1704.
Free tax preparation
United Way of the Florida Keys is offering free tax preparation for families with limited incomes who live in Monroe County. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program is designed to assist qualified taxpayers with completion of their annual tax returns and to ensure that limited income families receive every available benefit. Tax preparers are IRS-certified and prepared to complete simple tax returns. Returns will include
The tax preparation is offered at the following locations: Marathon Library, 3261 Overseas Highway on Monday, Feb. 13, from 12 to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Marathon Library; Thursday, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Marathon Library; Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, 2221 Patterson Avenue in Key West; Friday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Independent Living, 103400 Overseas Highway, suite 243 in Key Largo’s Pink Plaza; Monday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Islamorada Librady, mile marker 81.5, bayside; and Thursday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, mile marker 91.6 in Tavernier.
This week at the Elk’s
Join us tonight and every Friday night at the Florida Keys Elks Lodge for the fish fry at 6 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m. The lodge is located at mile marker 92.6 bay side in Tavernier. Call (305) 852-1872 for more information. The First Sunday of the month breakfast buffet will be served on the patio Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. till gone. Made to order omlettes, scramble eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy plus more will be served. Bring a dish to share for the Super Bowl Party. For more information, call (305) 852-1872.
Monday is line dance classes. Tuesday is Yoga. Wednesday is Zumba Gold and shuffleboard. Thursday is our meatloaf dinner, and Sunday is bingo. Mark your calendar for a couple of events coming up next month that you will not want to miss: Cruise and Casino Night on Feb. 11, and The Beatleman will entertain with his tribute to the Beatles and their music, which includes dinner and dancing on Feb.18. Reservations will be needed for both. Proceeds benefit Elks Charities. Everyone is welcome. If you are looking for a banquet hall to rent for a wedding, graduation or just a party, call Joyce at (305) 619-2259. Hope to see you at the lodge.
Guitarists Dave Feder and Sam Weis at KJCC
The Keys Jewish Community Center (KJCC) invites its neighbors to a unique combination concert on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Dave Feder, our favorite Hillbilly Flamenco artist, who transcends the explicable and makes crowds happy will be playing 6 of the 18 strings with lots of that attitude. Sam Weis is a nationally known, well-respected 12 string guitar artist. Uncategorizable, fluid and complex she performs compelling original soundscapes and songs you’ll want to hear sung again. Both performers will share great patter and stories.
Tickets are available ($25) at the door but the KJCC is expecting a record crowd. To reserve your tickets, contact Linda Kaplan at (305) 396-7000 or linda@lindakaplan.com. KJCC is located at mile marker 93.1, ocean side in Tavernier. Ample parking is available in the rear.
Get your quilt on
Attention all quilters. A Pennsylvania company organized three events for 2017 where “you can be your quilting self.” The first event is Jan. 26-29 in Lancaster, Pa. The next getaway is also in Lancaster, from March 30 to April 2. The final quilting getaway is Nov. 10-13 in Reboboth Beach, Delaware. Go to www.QuiltTimeGetaway.com for more information.
