Inspired by a smelly Valentine and Hugh Hefner’s bunnies

Even though Jack, my husband, does take time to buy a Valentine’s card, he usually picks something silly that has an angelic cartoony Cupid on the front and the classic poem:
“Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, If Cupid flies by…”
Even though I know better, I always get my hopes up a bit until I open the card to find the little green gas poofs coming out of Cupid’s butt or something in this context.
Ahhhh – marriage.
This year, I’ve been trying to figure out what to send him. Obviously, he doesn’t take life too seriously. All I’d really need to write is something like this:
Dear Jack,
FISHING! DIVING! BOATING!
Love, Jana
Honestly, he’ll be thrilled. Those three words to Jack are like a threesome with Hugh Hefner’s bunnies. (Well, maybe that’s stretching it. Actually, if Jack had those bunnies with him, diving and fishing on a boat, he’d be able to die a happy man. And, if that combination ever did happen, I can guarantee one thing… he’d refuse to die.)
Until that day, he’s stuck with me and a three-worded card… which suddenly seems really inadequate.
Maybe it’s time to take a moment to reflect on my life with Jack and living in the Keys. Like most of us who live here, I feel blessed. The magic that surrounds us moved me to write something a little more on the serious side to wrap up this year’s Valentine’s article. It’s definitely over the top, like love stories usually are, but it also covers so many of the gifts found in most of our hearts and right outside all of our doors.
My Love Letter - Possible, But “Only In The Keys”
Happy Valentine’s Day,
So many times I find myself lost in thought over your sandy eyes with flecks of brilliant colors reminiscent of the jewels and gold Mel Fisher scooped up from the elusive Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha. They sparkle like the stars reflecting on the quiet Atlantic Ocean at night, like they are swimming in the heavens. I love nothing more, at the end of a harsh day full of snappers and barracudas, than taking your gentle hand in mine and sitting at the end of an old wooden fishing pier, watching the flaming sun set the sky on fire like my heart does every time I’m with you.
Nature seems to come alive when we are together. Geckos and iguanas scurry up the palm trees or hide in the bright bougainvillea, peaceful manatees dive gracefully under, leaving mesmerizing rings that magically disappear like shadows in the water. Dancing dolphins splash in joy and egrets spread their wings to land perfectly on a thin mangrove branch while the pelican slowly floats by the quiet kayakers and paddle boarders like a goofy sidekick in a movie.
If I ever lost you, I would search the entire length of the Florida Keys, scouring each mile marker on the Overseas Highway with the sharp eyes of our majestic eagles and hawks, crawling, if needed, over the sands and corals on my hands and knees. I’d swim between our stealthy sharks, crocodiles and alligators, dive through sunken wrecks with the exotic fish darting through the corals and around eels swaying like sea fans or bike slowly over the Seven-Mile Bridge, looking for even a glimpse of your handsome sun-kissed face. I’d even endure the strength of our unpredictable hurricanes to be near your heart once again – a heart which is as unique and beautiful as our enchanting night-blooming flower, the cereus.
I pray we continue to enjoy the rare artists surrounding us and share their music, art, and words that forever imprint our souls like the great Hemingway and even Flagler, the visionary. It’s worth having to occasionally swat away a few mosquitos to walk together in flip flops, next to turquoise water and under the cobalt blues of the skies, through streets offering masterpieces on every corner, buildings filled with rich music while feasting on succulent lobsters, sweet mangos, exotic star fruit and icy rum runners.
Though we live in a treasure box of beauty, our love is the true gift and is the most precious of all gems. I will honor it every day.
Hope you all have a very special Valentine’s Day.
