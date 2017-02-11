From the grave, woman helps neighbor get mobile

We all know the three Rs when it comes to recycling: Reduce, reuse and recycle.
This is a story not only about recycling but neighbors — including one since deceased — helping neighbors. Part-time tavernier resident Luke Tursi shares the story:
“About 10 years ago, my wife Edna and I rented a little place in Sunset Acres here in Tavernier. At that time we discovered that our next-door neighbor was a delightful lady named Blanquita de La Vega. She was probably pushing 100 years old at that point.
“She was a remarkable lady who loved all, and all loved her. She was known for her great smile, singing voice and expertise on the piano. She was also noted for her three-wheeled tricycle she would pedal up and down each street, greeting all she came upon. She did this until three years prior to her demise at 102 years of age.
“The second part of this story unfolds this year. My neighbor and friend Ken has been stricken with leukemia as well as very poor circulation in his legs, resulting in partial amputation of some toes, seriously restricting his mobility. He couldn’t ride a two-wheel bike but he could ride a trike.
“Discovering that Blanquita’s trike was deteriorating outside her home for the last three years, we contacted her family, explained Ken’s problem and her son Ozzie said if we could get that trike up and running, Ken could have it.
“It was quite a challenge but Ken and I got it over here and in no time Ken was riding off into the sunset with DG, his little dachshund, in the rear basket. As her grandson Chachi said, ‘ I’m sure my grandma is looking down and smiling.’ ”
