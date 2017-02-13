Weis, Feder to showcase individual styles

The Keys Jewish Community Center (KJCC) invites its neighbors to a unique combination concert on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.
Dave Feder, the Keys’ favorite “Hillbilly Flamenco” artist, who transcends the explicable and makes crowds happy will be playing 6 of the 18 strings with lots of that attitude. Sam Weis, a nationally known, well-respected 12 string guitarist, author and artist, is also performing.
Uncategorizable, fluid and complex she performs compelling original soundscapes and songs you’ll want to hear sung again. Both performers will share great patter and stories, organizers say.
Tickets are available ($25) at the door but the KJCC is expecting a record crowd. To reserve your tickets, contact Linda Kaplan at (305) 396-7000 or linda@lindakaplan.com. KJCC is located at mile marker 93.1, ocean side in Tavernier. Ample parking is available in the rear.
