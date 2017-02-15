Presidential kin gather at Little White House

Descendants of former presidents Harry S Truman, Dwight Eisenhower and Franklin Delano Roosevelt are to discuss their relatives’ administrations and legacies Saturday at Key West’s Harry S. Truman Little White House.
Titled “In the Shadows of the White House,” the Presidents Day weekend event is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on the lawn of the 111 Front St. residence that is Florida’s only presidential museum.
During his 1945-1953 administration, Truman spent 11 working vacations at the house that became known as the Little White House.He used the visits to consider policy decisions and conduct meetings away from Washington’s more constrained atmosphere.
The presentation is to feature Truman grandson Clifton Truman Daniel, Roosevelt grandson David Roosevelt and Eisenhower granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower.
The trio will examine the similarities and differences between their grandfathers’ administrations and programs. They also will discuss the responsibilities of carrying on their forebears’ legacies and share glimpses into their own lives as presidential grandchildren.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased through the Little White House website or at the door. Proceeds benefit the restoration fund of the not-for-profit Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation, whose mission is to preserve and protect the Little White House State Heritage Landmark.
In addition to being Truman’s working headquarters, the house also has hosted former presidents Eisenhower, Roosevelt, John Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and even William Howard Taft, who was photographed on the property in 1912. Recent presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has visited the Little White House, as well.
