1920s Ford plane on tour in Marathon, take a ride

The Florida Keys are a sight to see from ground level, but what about from above?
Those looking for a different view of Marathon and its surrounding islands can take a plane ride on the Ford Tri-Motor next week. The Experimental Aircraft Association’s plane is on a U.S. tour and stopping in Marathon from Feb. 16 to 19.
The plane was built by the Ford Motor Co. in the late 1920s and offers an experience of the early days of luxurious commercial air travel, according to EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski. Its wing span is 74 feet, 8 inches and the length is 49 feet, 10 inches. Its cruising speed is from 80 to 110 mph.
The airplane dubbed Tin Goose has a Hollywood history. It appeared in the 1965 film “The Family Jewels” starring Jerry Lewis and “Public Enemies” with Johnny Depp in 2009.
The Tri-Motor can carry up to 10 passengers at a time and flights last for half an hour (15 minutes of actual air time). It will take off from Marathon General Aviation at the eastern end of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport with flights throughout the day.
Tickets in advance are $70 for adults and $50 for children 17 and under. Walk-up tickets are $75 for adults. To book tickets visit www.flyltheford.org or call (877) 952-5395.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments