Canes drama students take on Phantom of the Opera

Coral Shores High School Drama Club presents The Phantom of the Opera, the smash hit musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber… a timeless story of seduction and despair.
Michele Zofchak (or Ms. Z as her students call her) has been working on bringing this thrilling show to the stage of the Coral Shores Performing Arts Center for close to two years. The Phantom of the Opera, which takes place exactly one year after last year’s hit, Shrek the Musical, has brought over 50 students working together onstage and off for this intense drama. The dedication of the cast is impressive, and they have been receiving intense vocal training so the quality of their voices is excellent.
Everyone has been working for more than months on the many aspects of the show, and their hard work will more than reward the audience. Students have had a hand in every area of production from the building and painting of set pieces to constructing props, and they have spending many of their weekends at the school. Some of the set pieces are quite impressive — three are two stories tall, and one set piece is even a rotating stage.
They have created a massive chandelier and full-size elephant to grace the stage, and there is even a motorized gondola for the Phantom’s trip to his lair. With new sound equipment donated by an anonymous patron through the Key Players and ICE, the theater is filled with the breathtaking drama that is Phantom!
Many gracious donors have helped to make this show a reality such as Forest Tek, Island Pharmacy, Key Players, ICE, and others. Ms. Z has even taken her students on numerous field trips to professional performances of Phantom over the last two years, first to Ft. Lauderdale and then to New York City to see it on Broadway. These experiences helped the student’s truly make it their own interpretation of the production. Please come and support their efforts! Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Show times are Feb. 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m.
Based on the 1910 novel by Gaston Leroux, which has been adapted into countless films, The Phantom of the Opera follows a deformed composer who haunts the grand Paris Opera House. Sheltered from the outside world in an underground cavern, the lonely, romantic man tutors and composes operas for Christine, a gorgeous young soprano star-to-be. As Christine’s star rises, and a handsome suitor from her past enters the picture, the Phantom grows mad, terrorizing the opera house owners and company. Still, Christine finds herself drawn to the mystery man. Both romantic and scary, The Phantom of the Opera is a thrilling night of theater with grand emotions.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score, with its beloved signature song “Music of the Night,” sets the mood, but you may also find yourself humming the gorgeous period costumes and simple yet grand sets (even the famous chandelier, which probably falls slower than you’d expect, is a thrill). Audiences agree — The Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest-running hit. EVER.
Comments