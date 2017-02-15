Canes drama students take on Phantom of the Opera

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa Pause

1:19 Marlins' submariner Ziegler on his pitching style

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

2:10 Dragic on his knack for drawing fouls on threes

2:21 MIA holds important emergency drill

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

0:49 Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

1:54 Spoelstra said he wants Heat to get mind away from basketball during break

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?