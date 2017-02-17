‘Bloodline’ star to attend Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

Come mix and mingle with Tony-award winning actor Norbert Leo Butz, a.k.a. Bloodline’s bad boy Kevin Rayburn, at the Habitat for Humanity Cocktail Party on March 3 from 6:30-10 p.m. He’ll be there to share some of his experiences living and working in the Keys.
A versatile actor, Norbert won Tony awards on Broadway for Best Actor in a Musical for Catch Me If You Can and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He also received the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical for those roles, as well as several nominations for his Broadway performances in Cabaret, Thou Shalt Not, Buicks, and The Last Five Years. Norbert participated in the producing, writing and recording of The Angel Band Project’s album Take You With Me, for which all proceeds benefit the Voices and Faces Project.
The event is at the Islander Resort, Florida History & Discovery Center at the Florida Keys Conference Center, mile marker 82. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, food stations and live music. Bid on some fabulous items during the live and silent auctions, featuring trips, art, shopping sprees, boating items, and much more. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Carousers, a trio with an Americana/bluegrass sound. The theme of Diamonds and Denim means a casual flair for the evening so wear your favorite denim and best bling.
“Dig for Diamonds“ provides a chance to “dig” for a one-karat diamond buried among cubic zirconia stones, and only 200 chances are being sold. Tickets for the cocktail party are $150 per person or $250 per couple, and tickets for “Dig for Diamonds” are $30 each or four for $100. Tickets are available at www.HabitatUpperKeys.org/Events.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Construction Fund. For more information or to RSVP, please call 305-453-0050 or email director@habitatupperkeys.org.
Comments