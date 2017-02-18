Play ball! Here’s your spring training guide

Sports fans missing football and not paying attention to the NBA or NHL until the playoffs start, here’s good news: Major League Baseball is back.
Spring training for teams in Florida’s Grapefruit League is under way, with pitchers and catchers having reported to camp Feb. 14 and position plays reporting Feb. 18. Spring games in small venues where you can get up close and personal with the players start Feb. 24 (three games with big-league teams playing college teams are scheduled for Feb. 23).
Here’s your guide to the Grapefruit League. Don’t forget to bring your glove in case a foul ball comes your way.
Marlins, Cards
Jupiter, Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium (6,871 seats).
Jupiter’s name came from a long line of misunderstandings. A mapmaker misinterpreted the name of the area natives, the Hobe, as Jobe, which so closely resembled the mythological figure Jove that by the time subsequent mapmakers took a look at the place name, it was all too easy to assume the name Jove referred to the Latin translation of the god Jupiter.
In densely populated South Florida, Jupiter’s Riverbend Park, the site of two Seminole Indian War battles, is now the connecting hub for several trail systems, including the Florida Trail and the Ocean-to-Lake Trail that connects the Atlantic to Lake Okeechobee. A parkland restoration effort took 32 years and restored 684 acres of historically and environmentally significant land.
Pirates
Bradenton, the Pittsburgh Pirates, LeCom Park, 8,500 seats.
The area was first explored in 1539 by Hernando de Soto. Centuries later, sugar plantations would dominate the local agricultural industry.
The Bradenton Riverwalk includes family-friendly areas such as an interactive fountain, an outdoor living room, a butterfly garden, skate park and sand volleyball courts. The Braden Castle Village includes many craftsmen bungalows and is a pleasant walking tour.
Phillies
Clearwater, Philadelphia Phillies, Bright House Networks Field, 8,500 seats.
Settlers arrived in Clearwater after the Federal Armed Occupation Act of 1842 promised 160 acres of land to any settler willing to cultivate it. Come sunset, locals and visitors alike head to Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach for a daily festival that celebrates the end of each day.
Blue Jays
Dunedin, Toronto Blue Jays, Auto Exchange Stadium, 5,509 seats.
Dunedin’s popular Honeymoon Island was known as Hog Island until a developer built 50 honeymoon bungalows there in 1939.
Don’t miss Caladesi Island State Park, an undeveloped island that can be accessed only by private boat or a ferry service from nearby Honeymoon Island State Park. And quaint downtown Dunedin is worthy of a stroll and a stop at one of the many eateries.
Red Sox
Fort Myers, Boston Red Sox spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South (10,823 seats) and Minnesota Twins spring training at Bill Hammond Stadium (7,500 seats).
One of the first to be captivated by Fort Myers’ natural charms was inventor Thomas Edison, who happened upon the small village while traveling Florida’s Gulf Coast. He soon moved there and became a major proponent of the area.
Certainly Edison’s home is a stop on any visit to Fort Myers, but you should also check out the former home of his neighbor and friend, Henry Ford. Natural history abounds as well, from the 2,000-acre Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve to the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium.
Braves
Lake Buena Vista, Atlanta Braves, 9,500-seat Champion Stadium.
Lake Buena Vista was the product of a lesson Walt Disney learned after building Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in 1955. he purchased 25,000 acres of remote property in Florida’s Orange and Osceola counties and Disney’s company asked state legislators for help creating a special taxing district that would allow the company to supply services typically controlled by county government — water, electricity and other power sources, emergency services — and Lake Buena Vista was born.
Before his death in 1966, Walt Disney had envisioned Epcot as a futuristic city – but while Epcot opened as another Disney theme park in 1982, just a handful of people actually live in Lake Buena Vista.
Tigers
Lakeland, Detroit Tigers, Joker Marchant Stadium, 8,500 seats.
As you might guess, Lakeland is known for its lakes and is home to 38 of them. And along with the lakes come the city’s famous swans, which first appeared in the area in 1923. By 1954, they had been eradicated by alligators and other animals. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth authorized the capture of two royal swans, which were relocated to Lakeland and became the ancestors of the swans that live there today.
Vintage aircraft from a large private collection is on display for events at the nearby Fantasy of Flight, featuring flight simulators and a daily aerial demonstration.
Rays
Port Charlotte, Tampa Bay Rays, Charlotte Sports Park, 5,424 seats.
This area hosts the annual Snowbird Baseball Classic, where more than 20 NCAA Division II and III and several Division I schools come together to play ball each spring.
About 84 percent of Charlotte Harbor compriseds preserved land, and 53 blueway canoe and kayak trails wind along 193 miles throughout Charlotte Harbor.
Mets
Port St. Lucie, New York Mets, 7,300-seat Tradition Park.
The Spanish began construction of a fort here on the feast day of Saint Lucia, which is the likely source of St. Lucie County’s name. The Anglo-Saxon “St. Lucie” name was not used until the 20th century.
Port St. Lucie is home to PGA Village, with three public golf courses, a golf learning center, a golf museum and a library with golf-related materials that date to the 1920s. The nearby National Navy SEAL Museum & Memorial in Fort Pierce honors the elite Navy unit and is where the Navy Frogmen trained during World War II.
Orioles
Sarasota, Baltimore Orioles, Ed Smith Stadium, 7,500 seats.
Sarasota’s famous Sunshine Skyway Bridge, a cable-stayed concrete bridge with vibrant yellow support cables, allows motorists an unobstructed view of Tampa Bay during the 4.1-mile drive over the water. Sarasota is also home to the Mote Marine Laboratory, a marine rescue and research facility with a satellite lab in the Keys.
Sarasota is known as a mecca for culture and the arts and is home to the Sarasota Ballet, Sarasota Opera and Sarasota Orchestra. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is the state art museum of Florida and is named after a former Sarasota resident whose name remains a fixture in the circus industry.
Yankees
Tampa, New York Yankees, 11,000-seat George M. Steinbrenner Field.
The city’s Ybor City neighborhood was once known as the Cigar Capital of the World, producing an estimated 700 million cigars per year at some 200 factories.
For thrills, head to Busch Gardens Tampa, where the Kumba roller coaster travels 58 miles an hour and has a 108-foot vertical loop, and the Montu is a 3,983-foot-long inverted coaster.
Twins
Fort Myers, Minnesota Twins, Hammond Stadium, 7,500 seats.
Astros, Nats
West Palm Beach, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, Ball Park of the Palm Beaches, 6,500-plus seats.
Comments