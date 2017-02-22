Fascinating fasciation

1:13 Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:07 Florida lawmakers want to reform school assessment schedule

6:41 Taking on Trump’s travel ban

0:56 Heartfelt message to Gimenez from kids of undocumented immigrants

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

0:59 Annual Miami boat show kicks off on Virginia Key