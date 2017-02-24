The light calls us all to come together

This week our Buddhist brothers and sisters celebrated Nirvana Day. This word literally translates as “To blow out” or “extinguish.” When I asked members of my congregation what Nirvana meant, I was both surprised and indeed quite proud to hear several people exclaim: Heaven, or Paradise.
Now, I know many of you believe that we in the Keys live in Paradise, but this was not the reality to which they were referring. This Buddhist concept on one level seems pessimistic and life denying. However, as Huston Smith in his book “The World Religions” states, “Nirvana is the highest destiny of the human spirit, and its literal meaning is extinction, but we must be precise as to what is being extinguished. It is the boundaries of the finite self.” The self that spends a lifetime attempting to reduce and eliminate ego, so that we can be united to the infinite, the immortal.
Next week, many Christian denominations enter a very, if not the most, sacred time of the year. Next Wednesday, many people will come forward and have an ashen cross placed on their foreheads, as the minister/priest/leader says, “Remember thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return.” Are we not being told to remember that one day our “light” will be blown out, or extinguished? As people with these ashes on their foreheads move about their day, people will see these ashen crosses. Some may perhaps ask their significance.
Hopefully, the individuals will be able to correctly reply that they were placed there to remind me of my being finite, that one day I will return to the Almighty who created me from ashes and gifted me with the breath of Spirit.
While certainly both traditions (Buddhism and Christianity) have their differences, there can be no doubt that they hold many similarities. If you study Buddhism, just before Siddhartha Guatama (The Buddha) begins his ministry, he enters into a special 40-day time of preparation. Huston Smith and other theologians illustrate comparisons to this time in Buddha’s life and the 40-days in which Jesus enters into the desert. For both, this become a time of temptation and ultimate victory, leading to a fruitful ministry with many disciples.
Clearly both experiences are different, but one cannot deny their similarities as well. Ultimately, their messages should lead their followers to open their hearts, minds and souls to be loving, kind, compassionate and united to that which is infinite and calls all to come together as one.
This year during Lent (40 days of preparation before Easter), we at St. James the Fisherman will be offering a number of opportunities to “come together” and study some of our Lenten practices and how they even perhaps can be related to some practices within other religions. Each Wednesday in Lent, beginning on March 8, at 6 p.m. in our Parish Hall, we will have a soup and study program. All are welcome! Please come with a hearty appetite and a questioning (but open) mind, and we will all perhaps nourish one another….that we may be one.
As well, every Friday in Lent, beginning on March 3, we will be offering the Stations of the Cross. Please come and see the beautiful Stations that were created by our own parishioners. Take some time to pilgrimage with Our Lord and one another along the sacred road to Calvary. The road that some thought led to Jesus’ “extinction,” but instead became the road to eternal life for those whose faith is united to this Christian belief.
The Rev. Tom Graf is pastor of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church in Islamorada. He can be reached at tomgraf7@gmail.com.
