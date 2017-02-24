Old wives’ tales in the Keys seem fishy

I am sick in bed with so much Vicks VapoRub slathered on my feet, I could be mistaken for a big green frog that jumped into a thick pond of menthol sludge. Why? Because I Googled how to get rid of a sore throat and a cough. An Old Wives’ Tale site said to put Vicks on your feet and cover them with a sock. Desperately, I did exactly that, albeit, I might have been an overachiever in the amount of Vicks I applied. My sock-covered feet were squishy with the goo.
It also said to do the same around your neck — sock and all. I couldn’t figure out how to get a sock on my neck without covering my face until I finally realized they meant to tie a long sock around my neck after applying the Vicks. I’ve never been so hot and gooey in bed before, which might sound sexual. But trust me, there is nothing sexual about me wearing tube socks and Vicks VapoRub.
Nothing.
When you’re sick, you just want to feel better. None of the over the counter, standard cold remedies had worked so I resorted to the Old Wives’ Tales. You know what I’m talking about… chicken soup, vitamin C, feed a cold, starve a fever, etc. I think they just threw in the “Starve a fever”since no one feels like cooking when they are sick. Domino’s Pizza should add chicken noodle soup to their delivery menu for us sickies.
Honestly, they shouldn’t be called Old Wives’ Tales because a lot of them have been proven to be true. Apparently chicken soup does actually clear up mucus (ick). I could get into the long, scientific explanation, but I don’t want to because I’m lazy when I don’t feel well.
Since this article is essentially about things generally found ONLY IN THE KEYS, I looked into Old Wives’ Tales that directly impact our lives… i.e. boating. Everyone is familiar with “Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in the morning, sailor’s warning.” According to the Library of Congress (sounds pretty official to me) when the sky is red at night, the “setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles, indicating high pressure and stable air coming in from the west.” It went on to say a lot more complicated things, and again, I have no desire to learn anything right now.
All I know is that the saying rhymes and could be a lullaby for sick grownups. A simpler saying that also rhymes is “Sunday sail, never fails.” This one might not be scientifically correct, but, again, rhymes beat out anything scientific when your head is full of mucus.
Some other Old Wives’ Tales about boating probably aren’t scientifically correct either but help me feel better because they make me laugh:
“Never whistle because it will bring a gale” and “Disaster will follow if you step onto a boat with your left foot first” and “A dog seen near fishing tackle is bad luck.” I can adhere to all of these but the last one. My dogs WILL be with me on the boat. Dogs trump fish in the game of boating.
Another one says, “Avoid people with red hair when going to the ship to begin a journey.” This seems a little rough on the redheaded folks out there, but it explains why we don’t see too many redheaded pirates. Which brings me to: “Cutting your hair or nails at sea is bad luck” (Nail clippings on a boat? Ewww.) Finally, “Sailors who wear earrings or have tattoos won't drown.” Okay… this explains why most pirates have bad hairdos, long fingernails, an odd affection for jewelry and too many tattoos. Johnny Depp in Pirates of The Caribbean must have read these Old Wives’ Tales too.
There is one superstition that is completely wrong. “A woman onboard makes the seas angry and is an omen of bad luck.” All I know is if my husband, Jack, DOESN’T bring me onboard, he’ll be dealing with more than angry seas. And the same goes for this one: “If you carry a fishing pole into the house before a fishing trip you will not catch any fish.” Um, carry a smelly fishing pole into my house, and you’ll find the fishing pole lodged in very, very uncomfortable places.
Remember, I’m not feeling well while writing this, so give me some allowances.
Jack has tried sharing these two sayings with me: 1. “If you talk while fishing, the fish will hear you and not bite.” After he tells me this, I share my personal feelings about that saying, which leads him to quote: 2. “The person who swears while fishing will not catch a fish.” At this point, we’ve gone full circle and find ourselves back to, “A woman on board makes the seas angry and is an omen of bad luck.”
Fortunately, I found a solution in this particular Old Wives’ Tale: “Pouring wine on the deck will bring good luck on a long voyage.” I think this means to pour wine while you’re on the deck of a boat. Right? See… if you’re diligent, you can find an Old Wives’ Tale to fit any occasion.
Either I’m getting high on menthol fumes or the Vicks seems to be helping or all of these sayings have distracted me. Whichever, I’m feeling so much better I think I can go out on the boat tomorrow. I just have to remember to step onboard with my right foot, have a bad hair day, don’t whistle, and pour some wine. Heck, if I can sleep with Vicks goo and tube socks on my neck and feet, I can do anything… especially pouring the wine.
Jana Vandelaar has worked as a freelance writer in the Keys with a loving family, fun friends and smelly pups for more than 20 years. Check out her website at www.janavandelaar.com for more books available online or ‘Like’ her Facebook page at JanabananaINK for daily smiles about life as she sees and lives it. If you enjoy her articles, Jana has a book titled, “ONLY IN THE KEYS, Snort-Laughing Stories About Life In The Florida Keys.” This is a fun book full of Jana’s most popular articles written for The Reporter since 2008. It’s available at Randy’s Florida Keys Gifts, MM 102.4 or at Hooked On Books, MM 81.9.
