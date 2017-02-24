Stories of the Northern Keys

Israel Lafayette Jones was a black child born in 1858 Raleigh, North Carolina. It is more likely than not he was born to slaves. It is assured he grew up a farmhand before moving to the port city of Wilmington in 1892. There he worked loading and unloading ships, a position that would lead to transport aboard a ship bound for Florida the following year.
After arriving in Florida, Jones found work in an Orlando area orange grove. When a freeze destroyed the crops, he ventured first to Tampa, next to Key West, and finally to the Biscayne Bay area where, in the burgeoning community of Coconut Grove, Jones began working as a handyman at the Peacock Inn. Mainland South Florida’s first hotel, the Peacock Inn was originally named Bayview House when it opened circa 1883.
When Jones learned that a man named Walter S. Davis II, owner of 500 acres on Key Biscayne, was in need of a caretaker he expressed interest in the job to Ralph Munroe. Munroe was the founder and first commodore at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and was working as Davis’ agent. The interview process included Munroe taking Jones out on the bay to see if he could handle a boat, which he could and was promptly hired.
More than a caretaker for the Key Biscayne acreage, Jones cleared livable space on the island and built a two-story home for the Davis family. Impressed by his work, both Commodore Munroe and Dr. John Clayton Gifford hired Jones to oversee their properties. In 1893, Frank T. Budge, owner of Miami’s first hardware store and first brick building, hired Jones as foreman for his Totten Key pineapple farm.
Jones would continue to visit the Peacock Inn where he would meet Moselle Albury after she began working as a housemaid. Born in 1861 on Harbor Island, Bahamas, Moselle moved with her family to Key West in 1875. She and Israel would marry in 1895. Two years later, in 1897, Jones purchased his first island, the 63-acre Porgy Key from Fletcher Albury (no relation to Moselle) for somewhere between $250 and $300. 1897 was also the year Israel and Moselle’s first child was born. They named him King Arthur Lafayette Jones.
Their second son, Sir Lancelot Garfield Jones, would be delivered the following year aboard a 22-foot smack out in Biscayne Bay. It was also 1898 when Jones purchased the neighboring Old Rhodes Key. Circa 1902 he would move his young family to a preexisting two-story home on Porgy Key. He improved the island, building a pier extending away from the island along with a corresponding channel connecting the dockage to more navigable waters. Meanwhile, Israel planted the island’s farmlands with pineapples and key limes and though the key lime trees took longer to bear a viable crop, the pineapples began producing income for the family inside of two years.
Pineapples, however, would not prove a lasting proposition and would largely cease to be a product of the northern keys after a devastating 1906 hurricane saturated the islands with a killer salty Atlantic storm surge. After the Category 3 hurricane, Jones and his brother Samuel began construction of a two-story seven-room replacement home.
Though subsequent pineapple crops failed, the key lime trees continued to bear fruit. After Budge’s Totten Key pineapple farm was devastated by the storm, he grew less interested in the property and sold to Jones in 1911 for what was said to be $1 per acre. A wise investment, Jones would sell 212 of the island’s acres for a reported $250,000. Totten Key’s remaining acres were deeded to Arthur and Lancelot in 1929. After their father died at the age of 74 in 1932, the boys continued to farm the land for nearly a decade and became one of the largest independent suppliers of key limes along the east coast.
Lancelot and Arthur were farmers, but growing up on the waters surrounding the northern keys, they also knew every nook and cranny of the local water. In the early 1930s Lancelot worked as a bonefish guide, providing his services for a list of presidents that included Hoover, Johnson, and Nixon. The Jones brothers also worked the commercial side of fishing, providing stone crab and lobster for the Cocolobo Cay Club built by Carl Fisher and his partners in 1921.
King Arthur Lafayette Jones died in 1966. Lancelot and his sister-in-law would sell more than 277 acres of their land to the National Park Service in 1970 for $1.2 million, a transaction that included Lancelot’s island home, Porgy Key. He was given permission to live out his remaining days on the island. However, after Hurricane Andrew destroyed his home in 1992 Sir Lancelot Garfield Jones moved to Miami where he would pass away in 1997 at the age of 99.
Brad Bertelli is an Upper Keys historian and author of five books on Florida and Florida Keys history. His column will appear every other week in The Reporter. Reach Brad with comments and questions at WhyPanic@aol.com.
Comments