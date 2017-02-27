New food tours offer deep dive into Keys seafood, rum

Chef Paul Menta is passionate about fish and rum.
Menta is executive chef at the Stoned Crab, a sprawling seafood restaurant in Key West. The Philadelphia native also co-owns a distillery that last year produced about 18,000 bottles of rum, or Key West coffee, as Menta likes to call it (he says his Key West First Legal Rum is supposed to hit the shelves of Illinois liquor stores in March).
The boyish, 50-something Menta wears a lot of other hats, too, not to mention a bunch of tattoos and a couple of shark bites. He’s a kiteboarder, cookbook author and proud officer of the Conch Republic, which seceded from the U.S. in the early 1980s to protest the federal government’s border patrol checks in the Upper Keys.
“I’m the Administer of Rum,” Menta says about his role with the satirical nation. “When there’s a problem, I administer rum — and there’s not a problem anymore.”
A character on an island full of them, Menta has taken on a new endeavor: Giving visitors a taste of his culinary passions with a couple of new “eco-foodie” programs. One of them, Chef Distilled, focuses on rum, while the Three Hands Experience is an in-depth look at the local seafood supply chain, from boat to table.
“People want to know what goes into making their food, what goes into making their drinks,” Menta says. “We want to show them.”
The roughly five-hour Chef Distilled experience begins with a tour of Key West First Legal Rum Distillery, located in an old Coca-Cola factory at 105 Simonton St. It’s just a few blocks away from Sloppy Joe’s Bar, a one-time favorite haunt of another Key West fan of rum and fish: Ernest Hemingway.
Opened three years ago, the distillery is full of Prohibition-era rum-running paraphernalia and rows of wooden barrels dated and personalized by various distillers (a distiller from Chicago commemorated one of his barrels with a written shoutout to Blackhawks star Patrick Kane).
Menta walks guests through the rum-making process, stopping to squeeze juice out of fresh Florida sugar cane — no molasses used here, thank you very much. He points to the bubbling fermentation tanks where yeast is gobbling up the sugar, turning it into alcohol.
“The more vibration, the more production,” Menta says. “We play music in here at night to keep the yeast moving.”
Guests get to label their own bottle for a sippable souvenir. Then it’s off to Menta’s Stoned Crab restaurant, 3101 N. Roosevelt Blvd., for a mixology lesson and dinner.
The Three Hands Experience, while sounding more like a spa treatment than a food tour, is named after a sustainable seafood market next to the Stoned Crab. The premise is that only three sets of hands touch the fish you eat: The fisherman, the market’s filet master and the individual or restaurant chef that prepares it.
“In the U.S., so much of what we catch, we export, and what we eat, we import, and the quality just isn’t the same,” says Menta, who met his fiancee while spearfishing. “We’re surrounded by some of the best fishing waters in the world. That’s the seafood you want to eat when you come to the Keys.”
The seven-hour tour has guests spending time with each of these sets of hands. It starts with a half-day charter fishing trip. The day’s catch of grouper, snapper or whatever else you plucked from the water gets taken to the market’s filet master (the second “hand”), who teaches you how to filet a fish. While you mosey down to your table at the Stoned Crab, Menta prepares your catch and serves it as part of a four-course dinner.
Menta took me out on the water for a closer look at where the area’s seafood bounty comes from. Several miles off the coast, we caught up with commercial fisherman Zane Osborn as he was hauling lobster and crab traps out of the Gulf of Mexico.
Stone crab season (mid-October to mid-May) is under way. When catching them, you take one of the claws and throw the crab back. That claw will grow back.
“Seafood doesn’t get more sustainable than that,” Menta said.
